JTEN: Harris Sewell, Ashton Porter, Owens, Hill Jr.

USC interim head coach Donte Williams revealed on Tuesday that his father passed away last Monday, while discussing the tragic passing of Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe. “I know what death in general can do to anyone,” Williams said on Trojan Live. “I mean, I hate to speak on it like this but last Monday I lost my dad. So I know what it feels like to have that kind of tragedy and you still have to almost push through. Because the world doesn’t stop right away just because you’re dealing with something. Everyone’s dealing with a different thing internally and it sucks because you can’t just stop and put everything on pause. You have to figure out a way to fight and push through and I know that they’ll be on an emotional high and they’re going to come out here ready to play but I can’t put that into words.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO