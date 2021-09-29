CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

JTEN: Harris Sewell, Ashton Porter, Owens, Hill Jr.

By Justin Wells about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inside Texas catches up with 2023 targets Harris Sewell and Ashton Porter, and the visit plans for another pair of junior prospects. Enjoy the evening news.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Kim Sewell

Steven Maxwell shares his final message on-air at your local station. First responders in Avoyelles Parish were given lunch prepared by the Cottonport Bank staff. Caleb Williams previews the Theatre of Louisiana College production of "Bus Stop". Stephen Adams. Updated: 6 hours ago. Local insurance agent, Stephen Adams, talks about...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Cincinnati up to No. 3, Kentucky surges into top 10 in new CBS Sports 130

Following a college football weekend where the scores and results established some tiers in the sport, Cincinnati had arguably the biggest statement win in taking down Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Bearcats now find themselves in a position to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2021 after passing the second of two nonconference road tests against Power Five teams, leading to Cincy jumping the likes of Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma to land at No. 3 in the new CBS Sports 130.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

Brenen Thompson, No. 40 ranked senior, set to announce decision

One of the nation’s fastest prospects will come off the board on Wednesday. Brenen Thompson, No. 40 in the On300, will announce his decision between Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday. The small town speedster out of Spearman (Texas) took an official visit to Texas...
SPORTS
On3.com

Oklahoma releases hype video for Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma is clearly excited for the 117th edition of the Red River Rivalry as the program released a hype video for the game four days in advance of the matchup with Texas. The undefeated No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners will look to gain their sixth win of the season against No. 21 Texas and first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hiker claims to spot Brian Laundrie on Appalachian Trail near North Carolina-Tennessee border

(Fox News/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Florida man hiking the Appalachian Trail claims he saw Brian Laundrie driving in a white pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. ET on Saturday in Tennessee near the North Carolina border. Dennis Davis, who spoke to a number of news outlets on Saturday including Fox News Digital twice, said it didn’t at first register that the driver may […]
LIFESTYLE
On3.com

USC interim head coach Donte Williams reveals devastating off-field news

USC interim head coach Donte Williams revealed on Tuesday that his father passed away last Monday, while discussing the tragic passing of Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe. “I know what death in general can do to anyone,” Williams said on Trojan Live. “I mean, I hate to speak on it like this but last Monday I lost my dad. So I know what it feels like to have that kind of tragedy and you still have to almost push through. Because the world doesn’t stop right away just because you’re dealing with something. Everyone’s dealing with a different thing internally and it sucks because you can’t just stop and put everything on pause. You have to figure out a way to fight and push through and I know that they’ll be on an emotional high and they’re going to come out here ready to play but I can’t put that into words.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Speedy 2022 wide receiver Chris Reed commits to Utah

Utah bolstered its 2022 recruiting class Tuesday with the commitment of Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva wide receiver Chris Reed. The 6-foot, 190-pound Reed receiver an offer from the Utes on Tuesday and committed a little more than 24 hours later. In his announcement tweet, Reed wrote:. “First and foremost I want...
UTAH STATE
On3.com

Julian Phillips, 2022 elite forward, sets commitment date

Julian Phillips, a 6-foot-8 power forward out of Columbia (S.C.) Link Year Prep tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Friday, October 8th at 4pm ET. He will be choosing between USC, Florida State, Tennessee, and LSU. Phillips has officially visited each of his finalists. Phillips, the no....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

JJ Weaver nominated for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year

Kentucky’s elite edge rusher is up for a prestigious postseason honor. JJ Weaver has been nominated for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year. Weaver has succeeded in 2021 despite obstacles on and off the field. Entering his second year of college, his father was murdered in a home invasion. Months later when Weaver was finally hitting his stride on the field, he tore his ACL against Florida. He also recently lost his high school coach, Rob Reader, to cancer.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Oregon mid-term evaluation: Running back

Oregon’s bye week brings a chance to assess how it has performed in all facets of the game. The No. 9 Ducks will enter Week 6 with a 4-1 record and have plenty of soul-searching to do coming off their first loss of the season.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy