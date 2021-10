Prior to the Cincinnati Bengals‘ 2021 regular season, I presumably was like most people in assuming the team would finish last in the division. Now, after three weeks of the NFL season, it looks like the Bengals won’t be the AFC North’s punching bag, especially after the Bengals just went to Pittsburgh and punched the Steelers in the mouth. The Bengals have the Jaguars coming up on Thursday night and if they can win, they’re looking at 3-1 and maintaining their lead at the top of the division.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO