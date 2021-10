While not as important an attribute as it once was, strength still plays a part in FIFA 22, but who is the strongest player of them all, and why is it still Adebayo Akinfenwa?. Strength in FIFA 22 essentially dictates how capable players are of moving past other players or taking the ball off them. Strength is most important when duelling other players to try and wrestle possession away, or when defending. That’s why you typically see strikers and center-backs with the most strength in each FIFA.

FIFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO