Hillel, Anti-Defamation League partner on campus antisemitism

On Sept. 21, the second night of Sukkot, an intimate, little-known gathering took place in the Hillel’s Sukkah hidden between the Interfaith chapel and the Genesee River. “Sukkot” is a Jewish celebration that commemorates the time where God sheltered the recently liberated Hebrew nation as they wandered the desert between Egypt and Israel. Since then, Jews have celebrated the holiday by honoring the commandment to spend as much time as possible in a temporary dwelling known as the “Sukkah” for seven days and seven nights. Conversations among Jewish people celebrating Sukkot usually reflect on the movement in Egypt from slavery to liberation, and the miracles and strifes of desert wandering, to casting our hopes towards reaching the Holy Land. Biblical remembrances are often used as an analog to the memories of oppression and liberation throughout Jewish history. On Sept. 21, the University’s Jewish community came together under Hillel’s Sukkah to discuss the oppression that Uyghur Muslims in China face today.

