Hillel, Anti-Defamation League partner on campus antisemitism
The Anti-Defamation League and Hillel International are working together to document antisemitism on campus. The two organizations are developing a curriculum about the history of antisemitism and how it manifests today. They will also survey schools nationwide to provide a better picture of the state of antisemitism on campus, and will create a dedicated system to jointly tally incidents of antisemitism at colleges and universities, including a portal for students to report incidents confidentially.www.jewishaz.com
Comments / 1