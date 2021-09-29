CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Hillel, Anti-Defamation League partner on campus antisemitism

By Ben Sales
jewishaz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Anti-Defamation League and Hillel International are working together to document antisemitism on campus. The two organizations are developing a curriculum about the history of antisemitism and how it manifests today. They will also survey schools nationwide to provide a better picture of the state of antisemitism on campus, and will create a dedicated system to jointly tally incidents of antisemitism at colleges and universities, including a portal for students to report incidents confidentially.

www.jewishaz.com

Comments / 1

Related
Indiana Daily Student

Antisemitic incidents on campus are on the rise, Jewish institutions say

Jewish institutions around campus alerted IU President Pamela Whitten about an increase in antisemitic incidents since the beginning of the Jewish New Year last month. Jacob Bohrer, Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi president, notified President Whitten about a Jewish student’s mezuzah being torn from her dorm room door at the McNutt Quad Sept. 24. The student’s mezuzah was torn down again days later.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Defamation#Anti Defamation League#Jewish Agency For Israel#Adl#Asu#Aephi
jewishaz.com

Returning to normal, Hillel at ASU welcomes students back in person

Now that students are back on campus at Arizona State University after months of hybrid and remote instruction and activities, Hillel Jewish Student Center has resumed much of its pre-pandemic schedule of events and services. Prior to COVID-19 vaccine availability, Hillel limited in-person events and hosted most events virtually, although...
ARIZONA STATE
The Jewish Press

New Online Portal to Report US Campus Antisemitism

Hillel International, ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) and the Secure Community Network are launching an online portal that allows Jewish students and their allies to report antisemitic incidents on college campuses and receive immediate support. The portal is intended to ensure proper tracking and reporting of antisemitic trends. Through the website,...
COLLEGES
The Jewish Press

The Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism Is Itself Antisemitic

The Jerusalem Declaration of Antisemitism (JDA) is the product of a group of international scholars of antisemitism and related fields who have been meeting since June 2020 in a series of online workshops convened by the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute. Essentially, the new document charges the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism with blurring the “difference between antisemitic speech and legitimate criticism of Israel and Zionism.” As a result, the IHRA definition “delegitimiz[es] the voices of Palestinians and others, including Jews, who hold views that are sharply critical of Israel and Zionism.”
SOCIETY
signalscv.com

College partners on grant to support anti-racism

In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges. The two-year $900,000 grant will extend the OFAR program over...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCVB

UMass Amherst vice chancellor reports 'disturbing increase' of anti-Black, racist incidents on campus

AMHERST, Mass. — A top official at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is reporting a "disturbing increase" of anti-Black, racist incidents on campus. In a message to the campus community, Dr. Nefertiti A. Walker, vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion, said the racist incidents are all being targeted at African American and Black students.
AMHERST, MA
WSAV News 3

Hubert Middle School takes part in the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for Hate initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year, thousands of students take part in the Anti-Defamation League’s campaign to end bullying and discrimination through the No Place for Hate initiative. Savannah’s Hubert Middle School played an important role in the pre-recorded virtual kickoff event — which featured National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman. “I really see No […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Campus Times

JMUF advocates for Uyghurs at Hillel’s Sukkah

On Sept. 21, the second night of Sukkot, an intimate, little-known gathering took place in the Hillel’s Sukkah hidden between the Interfaith chapel and the Genesee River. “Sukkot” is a Jewish celebration that commemorates the time where God sheltered the recently liberated Hebrew nation as they wandered the desert between Egypt and Israel. Since then, Jews have celebrated the holiday by honoring the commandment to spend as much time as possible in a temporary dwelling known as the “Sukkah” for seven days and seven nights. Conversations among Jewish people celebrating Sukkot usually reflect on the movement in Egypt from slavery to liberation, and the miracles and strifes of desert wandering, to casting our hopes towards reaching the Holy Land. Biblical remembrances are often used as an analog to the memories of oppression and liberation throughout Jewish history. On Sept. 21, the University’s Jewish community came together under Hillel’s Sukkah to discuss the oppression that Uyghur Muslims in China face today.
RELIGION
kpfa.org

Why AntI Zionism Is Not Antisemitism: w/ The Electronic Intifada

Today on the Show: Why anti Zionism is not antisemitism: We’ll take a deep dive into the history of Zionism and how people are fighting back. We’ll feature a minidocumentary from the Electroic intifada and be joined by EI Host and producer, Nora Barrows Friedman.
RELIGION
Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

OPINION: If Nazis returned to power, who would hide the Jews?

There is something about most Jews that few non-Jews know: We Jews often ask ourselves if a non-Jew in our lives would hide us in the event of a Nazi-like outbreak. I don’t know if young Jews think about this, but nearly all Jews who grew up in the decades following the Holocaust often wondered: Would this non-Jew hide me?
SOCIETY
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Anti-Fraternity Protests Are Sweeping Campuses. This Is How We Got Here.

Since the fall semester began, students at nearly 20 colleges have been protesting what they describe as a culture of sexual assault and drug abuse at fraternity parties. The surge of anger against predominantly campus white Greek life is striking. Hundreds of students have turned out to protest at some universities — in some cases as a reaction to a single sexual-assault allegation.
PROTESTS
Jambar

Anti-abortion groups shows graphic images on campus

While students protested vaccine mandates across campus, an anti-abortion group took up residence near DeBartolo Hall on Monday, Sept. 27. Created Equal is an anti-abortion religious organization based in Columbus that routinely travels to college campuses to protest abortion rights. The group had a sign that read “Abortion victim photos...
PROTESTS
Michigan Advance

Conservative activist who ‘invented’ clash over ‘critical race theory’ leads Senate hearing

A conservative activist from Washington described as someone who “invented the conflict over critical race theory” was at Tuesday’s state Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee hearing supporting a bill banning Michigan schools from teaching a decades-old theory examining systemic racism. Christopher Rufo, who the New Yorker wrote “invented” the arguments over “critical race theory,” […] The post Conservative activist who ‘invented’ clash over ‘critical race theory’ leads Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy