FIFA 22 esports goes bigger and better this year, adds 2v2 series

If you’re looking to pick up the newly-launched FIFA 22, you can get it for free with the purchase of an Xbox Series S on Amazon right now in the U.K. The Xbox Series S on its own costs £249.99, but for a limited time, you can get the game at no extra cost alongside it. This is the lowest price that the bundle has been at yet, as previously, it cost £319.98 to pre-order the game with a console.

FIFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO