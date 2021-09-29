CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22 esports goes bigger and better this year, adds 2v2 series

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 22 brings some pretty interesting changes to the table, so it’s only fair that this is reflected in the game’s competitive ecosystem. Today, EA Sports has announced that FIFA esports is getting bigger and better – allowing players from more than 70 countries to come together to compete across three main esports events: the FIFAe Club Series 2022, the FIFAe Nations Series 2022, and the FIFA 22 Global Series.

theloadout.com

Excel Esports signs FIFA pro Tom Leese in “record-breaking” transfer

Excel Esports has expanded into the competitive FIFA scene by signing top professional player Tom ‘Tom’ Leese from Hashtag United. The English player is one of the most accomplished in the FIFA esports scene, and topped the FIFA 21 Global Series rankings for the European PlayStation division. While he did miss out on the subsequently-cancelled FIFA eWorld Cup after being knocked out of the Playoffs, there is no questioning that Tom is one of the world’s top FIFA players.
fourfourtwo.com

FIFA 22: EA announce the best Serie A XI in the new game

The best Serie A XI you could possibly make in FIFA 22 has been announced by EA. Among the stars, usual suspects such as Paolo Dybala (87), Lautaro Martinez (85) and Ciro Immobile (87) are up front with Wojciech Szczesny (87) between the sticks. FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus...
realsport101.com

FIFA 22: Tom Leese's WHOPPING transfer fee makes esports history

Former Hashtag United star will go down in FIFA folklore. It is shaping up to be a big year for EA, and they have made a great start with FIFA 22 as early access has got underway. The competitive gaming scene is continuing to grow too, and we have now...
cgmagonline.com

Electronic Arts And FIFA 22 Announce Big EA Sports FIFA 22 Esports Program

Players from More than 70 Countries Eligible to Compete in FIFA 22, Now One of the World’s Largest Competitive Gaming Ecosystems. Electronic Arts Inc. and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) today announced a new EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 esports program anticipated to attract tens of millions of players and viewers. Featuring both 1v1 and 2v2 competitions, players will represent themselves, globally recognized esports organizations, real-world football clubs, and their nation in a diverse set of FIFA esports events.
dexerto.com

EA SPORTS reveal major changes to FIFA 22 esports Global Series

The FIFA Global Series is facing a major overhaul for the FIFA 22 season, with EA SPORTS announcing some significant changes from previous years. The FIFA Global Series (FGS) represents the pinnacle of competition for FIFA players, playing a huge role in helping them qualify for the FIFAe World Cup and the chance to become world champions.
trueachievements.com

FIFA 22 players report poor optimisation for Xbox Series S

FIFA 22 is releasing on October 1st, but it might be worth holding off on that Series S edition of the game. Multiple reports (including from our own community) suggest that the game is in a poorly optimised state. The video above by ElAnalistaDeBits captures footage of the two main...
SPORTbible

FIFA 22 Vs FIFA 21: What's New In The Game This Year?

FIFA 22 is here and there are loads of new gameplays features and enhancements to sink your teeth into. Here's everything you need to know about what's new in FIFA 22 vs FIFA 21. New FIFA 22 Gameplay Features. While all the changes to menus and game modes are important,...
theloadout.com

EA is working on fixing the FIFA 22 Xbox Series S graphics problems

The start of a new FIFA cycle is an exciting time if you’re a football fan. And while many have already started building their FIFA 22 Ultimate Teams, those on Xbox Series S have been struggling to play the game as intended. That’s because, despite promises of next-generation graphics, those...
player.one

EA Sports FIFA 22 Launches New Esports Program

A new esports program for EA Sports FIFA 22 is being launched in hopes to attract not only players but also fans. It’s set to feature 1v1 and 2v2 competitions with players coming from different parts of the world. This is made possible through the partnership between Electronic Arts and Fédération Internationale de Football Association or FIFA.
realsport101.com

FIFA 22: Beckham’s Guild Esports partners with cult favourites Finn Harps

Irish side Finn Harps will don Guild sponsored kits in FIFA 22. Guild Esports, the franchise co-owned by David Beckham, has announced a strategic partnership with FIFA fan-favourite club Finn Harps FC. In a move not dissimilar to when Burger King began sponsoring Stevenage, we could see a swell of...
IGN

Daily Deals: Get FIFA 22 for Free with Xbox Series S Consoles

There's an incredible promotion running right now for Xbox Series S consoles. Undoubtedly the easiest next-gen system to currently buy in the UK, you can also now get a free copy of FIFA 22 for the system. Considering the game currently sells for £60-70 on Xbox Series X/S, this is an outstanding deal and well worth considering.
Motorsport.com

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

During a streamed preview show recently, all 10 real-world F1 teams revealed their three drivers for the upcoming virtual season. The Pro Championship is the leading F1 gaming championship and features a mix of professional esports and up-and-coming driving talent. Many familiar names return for another season, while some new...
pushsquare.com

FIFA 22 Goes Full Anime with Pricey Premium Cosmetics

The theme, bizarrely, for the first season of FIFA 22 is neo-future sci-fi, and EA Sports has marked the occasion with a round of premium cosmetics, available from the release’s in-game store. Purchasable with Coins or FIFA Points, these unusual customisation items even have their own story, centring on a character called Mirai and her battle against “the first Level XI Kaiju”.
xda-developers

Get an Xbox Series S and FIFA 22 in the U.K. for just £249.99

If you’re looking to pick up the newly-launched FIFA 22, you can get it for free with the purchase of an Xbox Series S on Amazon right now in the U.K. The Xbox Series S on its own costs £249.99, but for a limited time, you can get the game at no extra cost alongside it. This is the lowest price that the bundle has been at yet, as previously, it cost £319.98 to pre-order the game with a console.
theloadout.com

FIFA 22 Ones To Watch packs temporarily disabled after players open them too early

The FIFA 22 release date has finally arrived, but those who pre-ordered the Ultimate edition are getting excited for a different reason. That’s because Ultimate owners are getting their Ones To Watch cards today – or at least they’re meant to be. However, due to a glitch, EA Sports accidentally...
purexbox.com

Trade-In: GAME Is Offering An Xbox Series S With FIFA 22 From £85

While many potential customers are still battling to get a next-gen console, it seems the UK retailer GAME is actively encouraging people to test their luck in-store. A special promotion is offering customers the opportunity to pick up an Xbox Series S along with FIFA 22 for as little as £84.99 when trading in an old console.
ClutchPoints

FIFA 22 PS5 Review – Definitely better than eFootball

FIFA 22 has been out for a week, or a couple of days – depends on who you ask. But what’s undeniable is that with both FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22 out, the next generation of sports games is finally here. How does FIFA 22 fare, and is it worth getting right now at launch price? Check out our FIFA 22 PS5 Review to find out.
theloadout.com

Only 27% of physical FIFA 22 sales have been for new-gen consoles

FIFA 22 is now well and truly here, with fans of the football sim series sinking their teeth into the latest annual release. While FIFA 22 appears to be just as, if not more popular than its predecessor, some intriguing stats have been revealed about its first week physical sales.
whathifi.com

Get an Xbox Series S and FIFA 22 for as little as £85 at Game

Looking for a cheap deal on a next-gen console? You're in luck – Game has unveiled an awesome Xbox Series S bundle deal that includes a console, controller and FIFA 22 for only £249.99. The Xbox Series S goes for that on its own, so you're essentially getting a FIFA...
