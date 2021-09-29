FIFA 22 esports goes bigger and better this year, adds 2v2 series
FIFA 22 brings some pretty interesting changes to the table, so it’s only fair that this is reflected in the game’s competitive ecosystem. Today, EA Sports has announced that FIFA esports is getting bigger and better – allowing players from more than 70 countries to come together to compete across three main esports events: the FIFAe Club Series 2022, the FIFAe Nations Series 2022, and the FIFA 22 Global Series.www.theloadout.com
