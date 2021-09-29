CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Place TE Gerald Everett On COVID-19 List

By Jonathan Comeaux
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks announced that they have placed TE Gerald Everett on their COVID-19 list. Seattle also designated TE Colby Parkinson and OT Cedric Ogbuehi to return from injured reserve and signed TE Ryan Izzo to the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson. Everett, 27, is a former second-round pick...

