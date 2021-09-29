CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Likely to practice Wednesday

 8 days ago

Samuel (groin) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Samuel's likely return to practice will open a three-week window for Washington to either activate him from injured reserve or leave him there for the rest of the season. The team is hoping it will be the former after Samuel took some extended time off to rest, perhaps finally shaking the groin injury that bothered him all summer. He previously tried to resume practicing right before Week 1, only to be placed on IR two days prior to the season opener. Samuel is eligible to return as soon as Sunday's game in Atlanta, with Washington needing to activate him by Saturday to make that happen. The team hasn't gotten much from fill-in No. 2 receiver Dyami Brown, with the rookie catching eight passes on 148 offensive snaps through three games.

