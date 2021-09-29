Curtis Samuel (groin) returns to practice
Samuel has been on injured reserve with a groin injury and is practicing for the first time since early September. Now that the receiver has taken the practice field, Washington now has three weeks to activate him or place him on season-ending injured reserve. Washington has an open roster spot, so if Samuel looks good, he could be activated by the end of the day. Samuel will boast flex upside once he returns to a starter's role.www.fantasypros.com
