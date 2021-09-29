Worthington EDA awards facade improvement grants

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Worthington Economic Development Authority approved a pair of applications for façade improvement matching grants during a brief meeting Tuesday afternoon. One of the two grant applications approved by the EDA was submitted by Mick Eggers on behalf of Mick’s Repair, located in downtown Worthington at 405 10th St. Rehabilitation work includes replacing the storefront windows on three sides of the office area and replacing the glass entrance doors. The business is currently zoned “B-2” and is eligible for a 1:1 match for eligible improvements as defined by the program’s requirements. Based on the property’s zoning, the applicant is eligible for a maximum matching grant amount of $10,000.

