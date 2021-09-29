CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Booth Helped Me Change Careers (Engineering to IB)

By Sanjibita Mishra
theboothexp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, I was fascinated by the real-world applications of chemistry, biological sciences, and mathematics, and this curiosity led me to pursue advanced degrees in Applied Bioengineering. After school, I continued to follow my passion and joined the product development team at Boehringer Ingelheim and then went on to join the process development and commercialization team at Kite, where I spent the last 5 years before starting Business School. While at Kite, I experienced firsthand the impacts of a corporate acquisition when Kite was acquired by Gilead. This experience made me realize that finance is the catalyst for change and the unparalleled opportunity and access Investment Bankers have across industries.

theboothexp.com

Comments / 0

Related
mecktimes.com

Is a Career in Real Estate Right for Me?

A career in real estate appeals to many, and for good reason. Who wouldn’t want to set their own schedule touring gorgeous homes all day? Unfortunately, a desire for flexibility and a love of houses is not enough to excel in this field. In my three decades of experience, new agents who want to perform at the highest level do the following:
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Moving To New York#Long Lines#Internship#New York City#Applied Bioengineering#Boehringer Ingelheim#Business School#Gilead#Ibg#The Career Services Team
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
nationalblackguide.com

Black Virtual Career Fair's Annual Fall Career Fair (October 14th 2021) Expands Career Opportunities

Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) hosts its GENERAL + TECH + LEGAL Fall Career Fair, Thursday, October 14, 9am-1pm PST. BVCF's virtual career fairs match Black professionals with career opportunities at industry-leading, inclusion-minded companies. Nationwide job opportunities will be available from 22 companies targeting technical and nontechnical professionals. October's career fair includes major employers such as Accenture, Cisco, First Citizens Bank, Justworks and One Medical.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
RiverBender.com

SIUE Launches Accelerated Combined Degree In Exercise Science And Exercise Physiology

EDWARDSVILLE – A new Southern Illinois University Edwardsville accelerated combined degree program is helping students save time and money while receiving a high-quality education that will jump-start their careers. The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) has launched an accelerated combined bachelor’s (B.S.) in exercise science and master’s (M.S.) in exercise physiology degree program for individuals interested in advanced study in or a career as: Exercis Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
seattleschools.org

Build the Beach – For Us, by Us (Careers in Construction: Mechanical Plumbing)

Want to learn how you can make $22 an hour starting out? Come to our next Build the Beach informational meeting about Careers in Construction: Mechanical Plumbing. This meeting gives an overall insight into the plumbing trades and upcoming job opportunities. Register at https://www.buildthebeachforusbyus.com/ or scan the QR code below:
JOBS
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
TIME

How to Invest in Companies That Are Actually Helping the Environment

ESG funds—investment funds that are supposed to include companies that score the highest marks in environmental, social and governance factors—have become increasingly popular as more people look to put their money where their environmental concerns are. When BlackRock debuted a new ESG-aligned fund in April, investors couldn’t get enough. They poured $1.25 billion into the U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (stock ticker LCTU) on its first day. No ESG fund, or any type of exchange-traded fund (ETF) for that matter, had ever received that much investment so quickly .
ENVIRONMENT
theboothexp.com

My Journey from Tech Sales to Consulting

Throughout my career in the tech industry prior to business school, I observed that the majority of executives I worked with had experience at top consulting firms. This provided them a broad toolkit across a variety of industries, enabling them to scale businesses and problem solve with incredible finesse. Subsequently, when I arrived at Booth, I knew that consulting would be a top priority for me.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy