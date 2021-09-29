Booth Helped Me Change Careers (Engineering to IB)

Growing up, I was fascinated by the real-world applications of chemistry, biological sciences, and mathematics, and this curiosity led me to pursue advanced degrees in Applied Bioengineering. After school, I continued to follow my passion and joined the product development team at Boehringer Ingelheim and then went on to join the process development and commercialization team at Kite, where I spent the last 5 years before starting Business School. While at Kite, I experienced firsthand the impacts of a corporate acquisition when Kite was acquired by Gilead. This experience made me realize that finance is the catalyst for change and the unparalleled opportunity and access Investment Bankers have across industries.