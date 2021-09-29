One injured after drive-by shooting in Hazel Dell area
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Hazel Dell area early Wednesday. Clark County authorities are investigating after the shooting was reported on Northeast 15th Avenue, near Northeast 88th Street, around 7 a.m. Authorities say a suspect or suspects fired multiple shots from a car. One person was struck, and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.katu.com
