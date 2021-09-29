CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Newsom signs legislation allowing cannabis treatments in California health care facilities

northbaybusinessjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter vetoing a similar bill in 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday night reversed course and signed legislation that would allow the use of cannabis in health care facilities for terminally ill patients, according to his office. A statement from the governor was not immediately available. The legislation, Senate Bill...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
KABC

Newsom signs a bunch of laws that make it tougher on cops- None that make it tougher on criminals

(Los Angeles, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles County signing several controversial bills dealing with police use of force. One sets statewide rules for use of tear gas and rubber bullets. Another bans police from using transportation and restraint techniques that might choke a suspect. Democrat Newsom is also signing a bill that requires police departments to enact policies that require officers to step in when they see excessive force being used. Many of the new laws are opposed by law enforcement organizations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eureka Times-Standard

Gavin Newsom signs CRV bill that allows for making appointments

The following is a press release from Assemblyman Jim Wood’s office:. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1311 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa), a bill that will address the shortage of recycling facilities, especially in rural areas. For decades, California’s recycling program, in place since 1987, was one of...
POLITICS
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Marin County, CA
Government
Mic

California is paying people to stop using meth

Under capitalism, there is no incentive as powerful as money. It’s the reason most of us do anything besides eat, sleep, and watch anime. Lawmakers in California know this too, which is why they’ve started paying people battling a meth addiction every time they test negative for the drug, according to NPR.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vallejo Times-Herald

Gavin Newsom abolishes single-family zoning in California

In one of his first actions after surviving an election seeking to oust him from office, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday essentially abolished single-family zoning in California — and green-lighted a series of bills intended to bolster the state’s housing production. By signing Senate Bill 9 into law, Newsom opened...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

With the stroke of a pen, there are no more aliens in California.

(Sacramento, CA) — The term “alien” is being scrubbed from California State code books when referring to an undocumented migrant. With the stroke of a pen, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law deleting the word that he called “offensive” from the legal codes. The term “alien” refers to someone born outside the United States – and it’s been used by the federal government since 1798 and in California since 1937. In a news release, the far-left Democrat Newsom stated the term has been used in recent years as a political dog whistle to express bigotry. The word is found in many aspects of California law, but the new terminology is now “noncitizen” or “immigrant.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hueso
Person
Ryan
Person
Gavin Newsom
Variety

California Will Become First State to Require COVID Vaccination for All Eligible School Children

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new mandate that will require all public and private school children to get COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as their age is eligible. When the FDA gives full approval to vaccines for ages 12 and over, the mandate will take effect the next semester for grades 7 through 12. “Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” Newsom tweeted. Currently, only teens 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination with full FDA approval, while children over 12 are receiving it with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

PA lawmakers react to recreational marijuana proposal

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) - Pennsylvania State Representative Clint Owlett (R-Tioga, Bradford, Potter) reacted to the unveiling of House Bill 2050 which would legalize recreational marijuana. The bill was unveiled on Tuesday by cosponsors Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Allegheny) and Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny). Owlett represents the 68th district of PA and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Medical Marijuana#Health Care#Cannabis Industry#Senate#D San Diego#Hueso#Sb#The District Board#Linkedin#Sutter Health
calmatters.org

California enters a new phase of the pandemic

Today marks a massive inflection point in California’s pandemic response. The state is shifting from a phase of protection — marked by the implicit recognition that people had very little control over COVID-19 — to one of action, underscoring that vaccines are free, widely available to most of the population and key to bringing the pandemic to a close. Ending today: California’s statewide eviction moratorium, its ban on power shutoffs and its expanded paid sick leave program. (Its ban on water shutoffs, also originally set to end today, was recently extended through Dec. 31.) Starting today: California health care workers must be fully vaccinated or face consequences.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California ends mandatory minimum drug sentence rules under bill signed by Gov. Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes in the nation’s most populous state on Tuesday, giving judges more discretion to impose alternative sentences. The mandatory sentencing law Newsom signed Tuesday grew out of what Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco called a failed war on drugs that disproportionately incarcerated […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
KTLA

Newsom signs bill setting nation’s strictest rules on use of recycling labels

Californians will have a better idea of what’s headed for landfills instead of recycling centers under one of several related bills that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Tuesday. It sets the nation’s strictest standards for which items can display the “chasing arrows” recycling symbol, advocates say. Consumers assume that the symbol showing three circular […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy