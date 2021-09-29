Angler Catches Incredible 31-Pound Pending IGFA World Record Roving Coralgrouper
Hungarian angler Tamás Trexler caught a pending International Game Fish Association (IGFA) world record roving coralgrouper while on vacation in Egypt. The 31-pound, 7-ounce fish is an impressive specimen—and could easily shatter the existing all-tackle world record, which was a 16-pound, 12-ounce fish that was caught on July 14, 2021. Trexler boated his beast on a guided fishing excursion on the Red Sea on August 12, 2021. He was using a jig in deep open water.www.fieldandstream.com
