Angler Catches Incredible 31-Pound Pending IGFA World Record Roving Coralgrouper

By Sage Marshall
Field & Stream
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHungarian angler Tamás Trexler caught a pending International Game Fish Association (IGFA) world record roving coralgrouper while on vacation in Egypt. The 31-pound, 7-ounce fish is an impressive specimen—and could easily shatter the existing all-tackle world record, which was a 16-pound, 12-ounce fish that was caught on July 14, 2021. Trexler boated his beast on a guided fishing excursion on the Red Sea on August 12, 2021. He was using a jig in deep open water.

Field & Stream

6-Year-Old Catches Potential IGFA Smallfry Record Tripletail

Six-year-old Alabaman Mirabella O’Brien caught a 16-pound, 5-ounce tripletail that was nearly as big as her last month. The fish is currently a pending IGFA Female Smallfry record for the species. She hooked and reeled the fish to the boat all by herself, which is an impressive feat for such a young angler. Mirabella had some good coaching while she fought the big fish. She was with her dad, Jay O’Brien, who’s a well-known charter captain with Irish Wake Fishing. The duo was out on a “daddy-daughter” fishing trip off of Alabama’s Gulf Coast. O’Brien says Mirabella has been fishing since she was two.
HOBBIES
suncoastnews.com

The Fishin’ Report: Anglers scoring nice catches of redfish

Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports he’s been having excellent days on redfish. The fish are schooling and working rocky points and shorelines from Hudson north to Pine Island. He’s had days with 30 fish landed using live sardines or pinfish. His anglers are taking a few snook along with them. Most of the fish have mid- to upper-slot size, but there are some oversized fish in the mix. The incoming tide has been best. Look for the mullet schools, as the reds have been traveling with them. Capt. Josh will be starting his shallow-water gag grouper season this week. Fish are starting to move onto the limestone bottom between 8 and 12 feet of water west of Aripeka, where they will remain until water temperatures plunge in winter.
HOBBIES
gamepur.com

How to catch a clam in New World

Clams can be a tricky creature to catch in New World. The only way you can catch them is to go fishing, but you might still struggle with this because of how many creatures you can capture. However, there are a few ways you can go about catching clams and breaking them down for valuable resources in New World.
HOBBIES
AL.com

Big catch for kayak anglers at Lake Pickwick

Though kayak anglers have limited range due to the slow speed of their tiny boats, they still produce some impressive catches, and that was in evidence last weekend in the Hobie BOS - Bass Open Series on Lake Pickwick, where a number of the top rods scored catches that would have won in many powerboat tournaments.
HOBBIES
WJHG-TV

Fly Angler breaks World Record at the Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The competition at the Panama City Beach fishing rodeo got a little more exciting Thursday afternoon. Professional Fly Angler Meredith McCord, caught a 30.9-pound Amberjack Thursday afternoon breaking the world record for her category. She caught an 18-pound fish the day prior, coming in at a half-pound too small. She thought she might have missed her chance but she persevered and the timing was just right.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Field & Stream

Spearfishing Team Removes Record 564 Invasive Lionfish During 2-Day Derby

Four spearfishermen bagged 564 invasive lionfish in just two days. Team Forever Young executed the impressive feat by diving repeatedly from sunrise to sundown during the Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) 2021 Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival on September 10 and 11. The team’s big haul made up almost half of the tournament total of 1,215 invasive lionfish that were removed during the event, which took place in the waters near Islamorada, Florida. Team Forever Young was led by Captain Tony Young, owner of Forever Young Spearfishing, and included Luke Rankin, Jason Vogan, and Jeffery Tharp. Working together, they could bring up 40 to 50 lionfish on one 45-minute scuba dive. Young says the team focused on picking off lionfish from water with good structure, whether it be coral heads, sharp ledges, or wrecks.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Houma Courier

Anglers can catch double the normal limit of red snapper starting Friday

For the first time in years, the recreational red snapper catch limit in Louisiana will double to four fish per person, per day. In additionally, the season is moving to seven days per week until further notice. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet signed a declaration of...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

British Teenager Catches Behemoth 96-Pound Wels Catfish

Hannah Truscott, a teenager from Derbyshire, England, almost didn’t go fishing on Friday, August 13, because the date made her worried about bad luck. Thankfully, she didn’t stay home. Instead, she caught a 96-pound catfish that was longer than she is tall. Hannah and her father, Paul, had driven 100 miles that day to try their luck on the White Lakes, a private area in Essex County in southeast England. Within minutes, the teenager reeled in a wels catfish that tipped the scales at 96.4 pounds. Hannah was using a European-style carp fishing rig called a “withy pool rig” with a bait called “Marine Halibut Pellets.”
HOBBIES
arcamax.com

As the catfish grow bigger, anglers are getting better at catching them

In 2020, Pittsburgh's rivers were giving up catfish at a rate that had been growing for five years. Forty-pound flatheads were taken. The biggest caught in the Pittsburgh region weighed more than 50 pounds. "The fishing is better this year," said Tim Reddinger, an experienced flathead hunter and owner of...
HOBBIES
gamepur.com

Where to catch Tadpoles in New World

Tadpoles are one of the many fish you can catch in New World. How you go about acquiring them is a little bit more complicated, but if you’re familiar with fishing, you’ll have a decent idea of what you need to do. We highly recommend you go out of your way to locate plenty of Firefly Bait and have them at the ready before you get started. This guide will help you catch Tadpoles to complete any of the many trade quests in New World.
HOBBIES
Macon Telegraph

Harris County brothers catch 705-pound alligator Big Al on Lake Harding

Two brothers from Harris County have caught what is believed to be the largest alligator harvested from Lake Harding. It’s known as Big Al — and Cody Quirk and Charles Quirk say it measured 12-foot-6 and 705 pounds. The state record for longest harvested gator is considered 14-foot-1, out of Lake Walter F. George in 2019, according to a CNN report.
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
Field & Stream

Expert Tips for Hunting Mallards on Dry Fields

Other than green timber, dry-field hunts might evoke the most iconic waterfowling images, complete with whirling clouds of mallards set against broad vistas of the American heartland. And, actually, enjoying good field shoots isn’t that tough—so long as you’ve located ducks, acquired permission, set up decoys and spinners, and concealed yourself. But as with most outdoors pursuits, the devil is in the details, especially when dealing with wary, pressured green heads. Here are some tricks can help you forge lifelong memories in the fields.
ANIMALS
Finger Lakes Times

OUTDOORS: Angler effort, catch rates fluctuate in 2021

The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Lake Ontario Fishing Boat Survey has tracked angler effort and catch rates from April to September each year since 1985. The survey was not conducted in 2020 due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, but it is underway once again in 2021. Fishing boat...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Angler Catches Wild-Looking Piebald Catfish from the Tennessee River

Captain Joe Jellison knew a catfish was on the end of his angler’s line, but he had no idea it would look like it did. One of Jellison’s clients, Rocco Mansueto, reeled in a rare piebald catfish that had distinct white-and-black coloring on a September 25 fishing trip. At the time of the catch, Jellison and his three clients had already boated some smallmouth and largemouth bass, as well as a striped bass in the Tennessee River tailwaters below Chickamauga Dam. When the bass bite slowed, the quartet decided to focus specifically on blue catfish—and had already caught some nice ones, including a 27-pound blue cat, when Mansueto reeled in the piebald fish.
TENNESSEE STATE

