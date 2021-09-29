Angler Catches Incredible 31-Pound Pending IGFA World Record Roving Coralgrouper

Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports he’s been having excellent days on redfish. The fish are schooling and working rocky points and shorelines from Hudson north to Pine Island. He’s had days with 30 fish landed using live sardines or pinfish. His anglers are taking a few snook along with them. Most of the fish have mid- to upper-slot size, but there are some oversized fish in the mix. The incoming tide has been best. Look for the mullet schools, as the reds have been traveling with them. Capt. Josh will be starting his shallow-water gag grouper season this week. Fish are starting to move onto the limestone bottom between 8 and 12 feet of water west of Aripeka, where they will remain until water temperatures plunge in winter.

