Congress & Courts

Sen. Thune says agreement to avoid federal government shut down possible

By Todd Epp
ktwb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (KELO.com) — The end of the fiscal year is Thursday night at midnight. Senator John Thune thinks there’s a good chance to avoid a possible government shut-down. But the battle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan is continuing. Thune says it’s close and could go either way.

talesbuzz.com

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden’s economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin’s suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that’s pushing the US closer to default. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
WLNS

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’

WASHINGTON (AP) — To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate’s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation’s debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default. The president’s surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Thune
kynt1450.com

Senator Thune Cracking Down On Facebook

The day after Facebook was offline for several hours, South Dakota Senator John Thune took to the Senate Commerce subcommittee urging child security on social media with an emphasis on Facebook. Thune has introduced two bill to try dealing with social media. Thune says that the first bill is the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLFI.com

Democrats attempt the near-impossible: Shaming Mitch McConnell

Democrats are trying something that almost never works: Shaming Mitch McConnell into doing the right thing by citing the national interest, historical precedent and governing norms. As the nation hurtles toward a financial catastrophe this month, President Joe Biden is heaping pressure on the Republican Senate minority leader to share...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

US senator lashes out over 'unlawful' bathroom protest

A Democratic senator hit out Monday at leftist activists who followed her into a bathroom to make their case for a massive White House spending package she has been blocking -- highlighting the divisions threatening President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Kyrsten Sinema, one of two conservative-leaning Democratic holdouts in the Senate on Biden's $3.5 trillion social welfare package, was assailed at Arizona State University, where she lectures. The senator said in a statement her students, who were also using the bathroom when the protesters struck, had been "unfairly and unlawfully victimized." "It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom," she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS

