Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 30 to Oct. 7
State Fair of Virginia, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Through Oct. 3. Schedule and ticket information at statefairva.org. 804/994-2800. Online Sneak Peek: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America,” Zoom. Behind the scenes tour of Stratford’s newest exhibition. 7 p.m. Free. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/sneak-peek-of-the-forthcoming-exhibit-stra-tickets-78369.fredericksburg.com
Comments / 0