Data from Trials Demonstrates Therapy Reduces Recurrent C Diff
Ferring is presenting data from five studies at this week’s IDWeek about its investigational biotherapeutic, RBX2660, being studied for this problematic bacterium. Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Rebiotix, a Ferring Company, announced today, which is the start of IDWeek 2021, final analysis from the company's five prospective trials of its investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, RBX2660, for the reduction of recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI).www.contagionlive.com
