Data from Trials Demonstrates Therapy Reduces Recurrent C Diff

By John Parkinson
contagionlive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerring is presenting data from five studies at this week’s IDWeek about its investigational biotherapeutic, RBX2660, being studied for this problematic bacterium. Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Rebiotix, a Ferring Company, announced today, which is the start of IDWeek 2021, final analysis from the company's five prospective trials of its investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, RBX2660, for the reduction of recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI).

www.contagionlive.com

