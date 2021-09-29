Data from Trials Demonstrates Therapy Reduces Recurrent C Diff

A key opinion leader shares data from a phase III, ARIEL3, clinical trial on rucaparib maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: The ARIEL3 trial was a large clinical trial looking at patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma. These patients received platinum-based cytotoxic chemotherapy and then were candidates for enrollment on the trial if they had at least partial response to their platinum-based chemotherapy. The patients who enrolled on this trial could enroll regardless of BRCA mutational status. In other words, all comers were eligible for enrollment. That would include patients with a BRCA mutation of the germline or somatic BRCA mutation, patients who had homologous recombination deficiency by virtue of loss of heterozygosity, and patients who were without evidence of homologous recombination deficiency—in other words, patients who were homologous recombination proficient.

