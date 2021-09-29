Bette Lou Perry
Bette Lou Perry, 81 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Miles Care Center in Papillion, NE Tuesday afternoon, September 28, 2021. She was born on October 26, 1939 at Marysville, KS to Willis and Caroline (Grauer) Graham, and was a 1957 graduate of Marysville High School. Bette and Elton R. Perry were married on June 4, 1967 and moved to Beatrice following their wedding. She had been employed at Marysville Mutual Insurance Company and at Nebraska Property & Liability in Lincoln for 17 years. She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice and had been a member of the YWCA board, and had volunteered at St. Paul Lutheran School. Bette enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching musicals.southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
Comments / 0