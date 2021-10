Next week on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7, prepare yourself for the game to change again. What’s going on this time around? Let’s just say that we’re about to enter “Death Valley,” the second part of the season and a story filled with some truly-strange stuff. We know that there’s been enthusiasm around the idea of aliens in this franchise for quite some time and this could be when the hype comes home to roost! There are familiar faces, supernatural occurrences, and a really cool style right around the corner. Also, the premiere is “Take Me to Your Leader” — isn’t that a great throwback to the horror/sci-fi crossover genre in itself?

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO