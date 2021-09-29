CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Groups Rally For Peace

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On a beautiful, hot Sunday afternoon September 26, with temperatures reaching the 90s, spirits were high as vehicles rolled onto Spring Valley Park Road. 100 cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles drove through Kansas City on the 5th KC Peace Ride, with "United In Peace" flags flying. A procession of car club cars, slingshots and motorcycles roared through the city together in a message of harmony and hope.

Ending at Spring Valley Park, there was BBQ and entertainment for riders as they rolled in after the ride. Performing were local KC artists.

Peace Rides and after-ride activities are family events, bringing together people from many communities and all walks of life, setting an example of the way things should be.

The Way to Happiness Foundation, KC Church of Scientology, One Love Incorporated, and CORE Syndicate organized the Peace Ride, patterned on the monthly United in Peace rides through South Central Los Angeles and City of Compton, where warring gangs have come together to end violence that has plagued their community.

"The significance of these efforts is we begin, repair, and build new bridges—connected, united, together," said Sheoni Clay-Givens, President of Core Syndicate. K-Love, President of One Love Incorporated, thanked "The Way To Happiness volunteers for all they do in KC. They have been on the front lines since we met. Let's keep up the good work and transform 'killa city' to Kingdom City."

United in Peace Ride entertainment kicked off with The Real Kodde One performing his song " Hold Yo Head Up High," written to inspire and bring others together. The song highlights the message of The Way to Happiness, by L. Ron Hubbard. The nonreligious, common-sense moral code fosters greater honesty and understanding among families, communities and nations. Since first published in 1981, 130 million copies in 117 languages have been passed hand to hand worldwide.

All attending the Peace Ride and concert received The Way to Happiness booklets and many took extra copies to further the message of building a safer, happier community.

"It was a beautiful day together," said Bennette Seaman of the Kansas City Church of Scientology. "The United in Peace Ride and Rally is about the community coming together and showing others we can decide to create a better tomorrow for everyone. This was our fifth Peace Ride, since September 2020, and we will continue to come together in unity to demonstrate a better way."

For more information on United in Peace, watch Voices for Humanity, Minister Tony Muhammad on the Scientology Network of visit the Scientology Newsroom.

For more information about the Kansas City United in Peace Rides or to join the next one, visit @UnitedinPeaceKC on Facebook, @thewaytohappinesskc on Instagram or the interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kc-groups-rally-for-peace-301388342.html

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

