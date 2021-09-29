CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Canada's Walk Of Fame Announces Powerhouse Singer-Songwriter Serena Ryder As The 2021 Recipient Of The Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Media Note: Click HERE to download assets

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame announced today that six-time JUNO Award winner and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is the 2021 recipient of the distinguished Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour presented to a remarkable musician, duo, or group that continues to make a positive impact with their talent and benevolence in the field of music. Canada's Walk of Fame is grateful to the late Allan Slaight, Canada's broadcast industry trailblazer and generous philanthropist, and proudly continues the legacy of this honour, which was established in 2010.

"Being recognized for my work as a mental wellness ally means the world to me," Serena Ryder.

Serena joins past Honourees, including Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Drake, Melanie Fiona, Shawn Hook, Brett Kissel, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Nikki Yanofsky. She will be presented the honour during the Annual Canada's Walk of Fame Awards Gala at Toronto's Beanfield Centre on Saturday, December 4, 2021. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

"Being recognized for my work as a mental wellness ally through the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour means the world to me. I promise to do everything in my power to continue to be of service to anyone who wants to keep walking the path to wellness through music and community," stated Serena.

Through her journey of self-discovery - detailing despair, heartbreak, hope, joy, and love in her lyrics - Serena is just as passionate about her music as helping others find their path to mental wellness. Her newest album, The Art of Falling Apart, invites listeners to join her mental wellness journey and helps us understand the importance of sitting with the uncomfortable moments and the wisdom in their messages.

For the full release visit CanadasWalkofFame.com

SOURCE Canada's Walk of Fame

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Canadian Radio Pioneer Allan Slaight Dies At 90.

Allan Slaight, who built the largest privately-owned radio network in Canada, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19 at the age of 90. Slaight, who is also credited with bringing the NBA to Canada, began his broadcast career at a station his father owned, CHAB in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Billboard reports. After marriage, Slaight moved to Edmonton, working at a number of stations, prior to relocating to Toronto in 1958, where he was named PD of CHUM-AM (1050) in its earliest days as a rock n’ roll radio station.
CELEBRITIES
laloyolan.com

Meet the winners of Mane's Singer-Songwriter Contest

On Sept. 20, Mane Entertainment hosted a singer-songwriter competition that would give contestants a chance to be the opener for Aminé at Fallapalooza. Although many talented artists brought their songs to The Living Room, only three winners could be awarded. Second and third place winners were rewarded with $50 Amazon gift cards, and the first place winner was rewarded with the coveted prize of performing in front of the LMU student body at Fallapalooza, which will take place Sunday, Oct. 3.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Shawn Hook
Person
Serena Ryder
Person
Brett Kissel
Person
Allan Slaight
Person
Carly Rae Jepsen
Person
Melanie Fiona
Person
Shawn Mendes
Person
Drake
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk Of Fame#Singer Songwriter#Cnw Canada#Trailblazer#Ctv
Black Enterprise

Actress Holly Robinson Peete Blasts Air Canada After Airline Refused to Allow Her Sons to Fly

Actress Holly Robinson Peete slammed Air Canada on Twitter after they refused to let her two sons fly on a flight she paid for this week. Peete called out the airline on Twitter after refusing to let her children fly because her two sons couldn’t produce her credit card which paid for the flight. Peete, who was not with her sons, continued, saying she previously enjoyed her relationship with the airline which spans three and a half decades.
NFL
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
socanmagazine.ca

“What About Love” inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Story by Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame / Panthéon des auteurs et compositeurs canadiens | September 22, 2021. The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) is pleased to announce the song induction for the rock classic, “What About Love,” which rose to international fame as one of the most successful hits for the band Heart. The song was one of three written by Toronto bandmates Brian Allen and Sheron Alton, with Jim Vallance; and although it was infamously left off of Toronto’s third album, it would ultimately become one of their greatest songwriting achievements.
MUSIC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy