Storm Tracker Forecast - Warmer With Slightly Weaker Wind Thursday

By Meteorologist Jason Stiff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe north wind is blowing through the valley and foothills of northern California, and we can expect the wind to continue through Thursday. Thankfully, we don't have any Red Flag Warnings, but everyone needs to be careful. We have fairly quiet weather in the short term aside from our elevated fire concerns in the valley and foothills. A small ridge of high pressure is currently over California and we can expect a mostly clear to clear sky tonight with the down-valley wind continuing, but it won't be as strong as the last few days. Lows tonight will range from the 30s and 40s in the mountains to the 50s and 60s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs from the 70s to the lower 90s.

