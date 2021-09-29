Companies pushing for new employees

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — Dozens of new jobs are coming to south suburban Dixmoor. Chicago Magnesium Casting Company is investing in new equipment to create the positions. “We are excited about adding 40 new jobs to the Dixmoor facility, as well as investing $1.1 million to invest in state-of-the-art equipment to our facility,” said Bob Littlefield, president of the Chicago Magnesium Casting Co. The company creates magnesium and aluminum castings for airplanes and jets. Gov. JB Pritzker was at the announcement Wednesday to promote Manufacturing Jobs in Illinois. CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work. We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO