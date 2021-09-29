Arash Markazi Joins KB24 NFT Discord for Kobe Bryant AMA

Shaquille O’Neal is widely regarded as the most dominant big man in NBA history outside of Wilt Chamberlain. While Shaq did not have Wilt’s incredible length or speed, O’Neal was just a powerhouse with one of the most horrifying mentalities we have ever seen. Shaq knew he was bigger and more skilled than any center in the game, and focused on being dominant. 4 rings, 3 Finals MVPs, and countless historical moments are the result of that.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO