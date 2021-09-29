CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arash Markazi Joins KB24 NFT Discord for Kobe Bryant AMA

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night, Arash Markazi stopped by the Discord server of the KB24 NFT project to give an exclusive AMA about his experiences with the late Kobe Bryant. Markazi, a veteran sports journalist & media personality, covered most of Bryant’s iconic career. With over 300 listeners tuning in, he shared stories from the first year he began covering Bryant in 1999 all the way until a few months before his tragic passing.

