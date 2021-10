VALLEY – The Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead softball team fell one step short of their ultimate goal, getting runner-up at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tourney in Valley on Sept. 25. They shut out both Cass County and Raymond Central in the first two rounds 12-0 and 7-0, and then lost to Ashland-Greenwood for the second time this year, falling 3-1 in the championship game.