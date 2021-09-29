Alan Wake Remastered PC System Requirements Revealed
Alan Wake fans have been waiting a long while to get back into the franchise once again. After two installments, it looked like Remedy Entertainment had moved beyond this IP. However, things changed after their last big title release, Control. With DLC that throws in the Alan Wake IP once again for fans to enjoy, it was expected that a new game was coming out. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a new installment to the franchise, but Remedy Entertainment did bring out the official Alan Wake Remastered announcement.gameranx.com
