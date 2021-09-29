Alan Wake Remastered PC System Requirements Revealed

As soon as you enter The Stranger, the massive ringworld space station where you spend the entirety of the Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye DLC, all clues point you to the strange submerged structure in the reservoir. This prison vault is your main goal, and today we’re going to explain how to unlock it. Even if you’re new to this DLC and haven’t found a single clue, you can still pull off this completely bonkers method for unlocking the Sealed Vault. What you read below might sound like glitches, but these are all steps you absolutely need to complete. For real.

