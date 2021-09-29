Oxenfree 2 Developers Just Got Picked Up By Netflix

Amazon’s MMORPG New World was released for PC on Tuesday, and while the players who can get in seem to be enjoying the title, the majority of the game’s coverage has been negative due to its ongoing server issues. With five server regions available and the might of one of the world’s most powerful companies behind the title, it seemed like things would go smoothly–but with 700,000 concurrent players on launch day, the reality wasn’t so simple. Problems are ongoing, and it’s unclear how long it will take for this particular problem to be consistently solved. In the meantime, a more pricey claim is being raised by a few New World players: bricked GPUs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO