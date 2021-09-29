CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Oxenfree 2 Developers Just Got Picked Up By Netflix

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming services have picked up quite a bit of attention lately. With services like PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass, players can quickly bulk up their catalog of games. Players pay a monthly to yearly fee, and from there, they have access to all kinds of video games. Although, we’ve seen other companies get involved, such as Amazon with their Luna service or Google’s Stadia platform service. Netflix is another service that has expressed interest.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PS5 restock October: PlayStation Direct, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy

Today we’re taking a peek at rumored stores for Sony PlayStation 5 restock both online and in-person at brick and mortar stores. At the moment, reports of restocks are largely rumors, and an official release schedule has not yet been revealed by any one retailer. By the time you read this article, though, this may have changed!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Netflix bought Oxenfree creator Night School Studio

Night School Studio gives into its official blog known to have been bought by streaming giant Netflix. The developer mostly got through it Ox free and Afterparty made name. There are no further details on the purchase, but it confirms that Netflix is ​​serious about its ventures into the gaming business.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Netflix Arcane Trailer just got released by Riot Games

Just a few days ago, Riot Games just released the Netflix trailer of its upcoming animated series, Arcane. The premiere will happen globally on the Netflix streaming platform on November 6. This is Riot Games’ first attempt to put an animated series adaptation based on the League of Legends universe.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxenfree#Video Game#Mobile Games#Playstation Now#Xbox Game Pass#Nintendo Switch#Night School Studios
TheWrap

Netflix Buys ‘Oxenfree’ Maker Night School in First Gaming Acquisition

Netflix has made its first acquisition in the gaming space, buying Night School, the developers behind the popular game “Oxenfree.”. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games,” Mike Verdu, Netflix’s VP of gaming development, said in a blog post. “Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.”
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Netflix buys out Oxenfree devs; Night School will retain autonomy

Night School Studio, the developers behind Oxenfree and Afterparty, has just been acquired by Netflix. Despite this acquisition, the studio will still be free to continue the development for Oxenfree 2. On Night School’s official website, the studio explains what their future will be like with their new partnership with...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Netflix Games bags Oxenfree and rolls out in Spain and Italy

The streaming giant said it is still in the ‘early stages’ of its gaming experience. Netflix is further expanding its push in the gaming industry with the acquisition of US video game developer Night School Studio. Based in Glendale, California, Night School Studio is the creator of the Stranger Things-like...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
gameranx.com

New World Players Reporting GPU Problems

Amazon’s MMORPG New World was released for PC on Tuesday, and while the players who can get in seem to be enjoying the title, the majority of the game’s coverage has been negative due to its ongoing server issues. With five server regions available and the might of one of the world’s most powerful companies behind the title, it seemed like things would go smoothly–but with 700,000 concurrent players on launch day, the reality wasn’t so simple. Problems are ongoing, and it’s unclear how long it will take for this particular problem to be consistently solved. In the meantime, a more pricey claim is being raised by a few New World players: bricked GPUs.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC Trailer Highlights Platform Features

There are a few upcoming Marvel video games. One of the titles that are coming out this year is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this game, players take the role of Star Lord, who is working with the iconic crew that makes the fabled Guardians of the Galaxy. In the game, it looks like our heroes go through another series of catastrophic events. To save the day, they’ll have to work together, but you’ll want to note that this installment only allows players to take the role of Star Lord.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy Origin Gets Release Date, New Demo & Trailer

When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was unveiled back in June, the internet was too busy making memes to pay much attention to the gameplay of the title itself. A demo came with the initial reveal trailer, and the combat was more Nioh-like than anticipated, swapping classic Final Fantasy turn-based combat for a more action-oriented experience. Of course, given that the main character Jack was wearing what looked like a $10 T-shirt from H&M and said the word ‘Chaos’ about 30 times in a three-minute video, it was hard to see what the Final Fantasy I spin-off was really prepared to bring to the table. It looks like we’ll find out when the game is released on March 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Adds Rosario Dawson Into The Game

Quite a few anxious fans are waiting to get their hands on Dying Light 2. The first game was such a hit that it wasn’t surprising to see a sequel unveiled. While it took the developers over at Techland a good little while to bring this game out, they have been active online. We have been getting plenty of new information about the game over the past year. Most recently, we received news of Rosario Dawson being included in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metal Gear Solid Remake Is Reportedly In Development

Konami is known for some big video game IPs in the past. However, over the past several years, the iconic development studio has dwindled in the public eye. As a result, there was less work on their iconic video game IPs and instead was going further into slot machines. Now a new report from VGC suggests that Konami is going to make a big turnaround. We have multiple projects in the works, including Metal Gear Solid.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Cheaters Won’t Be Given Any Warnings

Battlefield fans are getting a treat this year with a brand new installment. In Battlefield 2042, players will receive a multiplayer-focused title, so competitive gameplay is front and center this time around. However, if you are afraid that this means there will be plenty of cheaters ruining the fun, there are bans ready to go out at a moment’s notice. Players will even have options to report players in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

The Ascent Developers Teases PlayStation 5 Version Release

2021 saw the release of a few notable games that have players eager to play. However, there are limitations in terms of platform availability. One of those games that had a breakout hit during this year was The Ascent. However, this thrilling action RPG was only available on the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. So naturally, those on competitor platforms have had to sit and watch players enjoy this game on the sidelines. Now it looks like we may see a new port announcement in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye – How To Unlock The Sealed Vault | Walkthrough Pt. 4

As soon as you enter The Stranger, the massive ringworld space station where you spend the entirety of the Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye DLC, all clues point you to the strange submerged structure in the reservoir. This prison vault is your main goal, and today we’re going to explain how to unlock it. Even if you’re new to this DLC and haven’t found a single clue, you can still pull off this completely bonkers method for unlocking the Sealed Vault. What you read below might sound like glitches, but these are all steps you absolutely need to complete. For real.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Elden Ring Reaches The Final Stages of Development

There is a massive fan base for FromSoftware. The folks that brought out the iconic Souls franchise have a brand new game in the works for fans called Elden Ring. This is a game fans have been waiting on for a few years now, and the development team over at Fromsoftware is just about done with the game. That should hopefully mean there are no unexpected delays that will pop up.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

New World Users Abusing AFK are About to be Punished

Last Tuesday, Amazon launched their new MMORPG New World to massive amounts of attention–the game saw almost a million concurrent players this past weekend. Despite this–or perhaps, because of it–legions of people wanting to try the game have been unable to do so, due largely to the stress being put on the title’s servers. To help combat this incredibly unfortunate issue, Amazon is now making a few tweaks to its AFK detection system in an attempt to detect and boot chronic AFK abusers.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy