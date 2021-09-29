CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shin Megami Tensei V Reveals English Voice Cast in New Trailer

Cover picture for the articleAs promised by Atlus yesterday, the newest trailer for November’s Shin Megami Tensei V is here, and it’s introducing fans to the English cast. A number of well-known voice actors made the cut, along with plenty of fresh faces getting their big break in the industry. We also get a chance to meet both human AND demon characters!

