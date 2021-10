When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was unveiled back in June, the internet was too busy making memes to pay much attention to the gameplay of the title itself. A demo came with the initial reveal trailer, and the combat was more Nioh-like than anticipated, swapping classic Final Fantasy turn-based combat for a more action-oriented experience. Of course, given that the main character Jack was wearing what looked like a $10 T-shirt from H&M and said the word ‘Chaos’ about 30 times in a three-minute video, it was hard to see what the Final Fantasy I spin-off was really prepared to bring to the table. It looks like we’ll find out when the game is released on March 18, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO