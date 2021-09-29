Chernobylite Gets a Post-Launch DLC Map and Next-Gen Launch Date

The long-awaited digital version of the smash hit board game Gloomhaven will be released next month. After two years in open beta, Asmodee Digital announced that its computer adaptation of Gloomhaven will officially be released for Steam on October 20th. The game comes with 250+ different missions to complete, split between a campaign mode and the Guildmaster mode that's unique to the digital game. Asmodee estimates that the game will take about 200 hours or more to complete. All 17 classes from the original board game will also appear in the digital adaptation of Gloomhaven, and the digital version will include the option for up to four players to play in co-op mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO