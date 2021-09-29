CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chernobylite Gets a Post-Launch DLC Map and Next-Gen Launch Date

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChernobylite, the survival horror RPG set in the titular disaster area of Chernobyl, is now out on Xbox One and PS4, and the developers have wasted no time reminding people that they’ll be updating the game in the future. According to the recently released roadmap, the game will have two updates coming this year, with several more to come next year. Coincidentally, the game will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S early next year.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lost Judgment gets launch trailer

A launch trailer has been released for Lost Judgment to coincide with the game becoming available on all platforms. The footage gives players a better idea of what they can expect from Sega’s action-adventure game, which acts as a spin-off to the main Yakuza series. Although it is shorter than...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Gloomhaven Digital Game Launches Next Month

The long-awaited digital version of the smash hit board game Gloomhaven will be released next month. After two years in open beta, Asmodee Digital announced that its computer adaptation of Gloomhaven will officially be released for Steam on October 20th. The game comes with 250+ different missions to complete, split between a campaign mode and the Guildmaster mode that's unique to the digital game. Asmodee estimates that the game will take about 200 hours or more to complete. All 17 classes from the original board game will also appear in the digital adaptation of Gloomhaven, and the digital version will include the option for up to four players to play in co-op mode.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC Will Launch Summer 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Will Be Out Sometime in Summer 2022. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the Nintendo Switch exclusive’s brand-new expansion, has officially been announced by Capcom at the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. This DLC, Nintendo has dubbed as “massive,” will be rolled out to Switch and PC consoles. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chernobylite#Next Gen#Map#Xbox Series X#Dlc#Ghost Town#Blue Flames#Red Trees#Vr
GeekTyrant

THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 8 Will Launch Next Month

Jackbox Games has been showing off all the fun new games for The Jackbox Party Pack 8 and we now know that the game will officially launch on October 14. In addition to the release date announcement, pre-orders are now open for the PC version of the game on the official store and on Steam. If you pre-order the game, you can even save 10% off! The five games included in The Jackbox Party Pack 8 are Drawful: Animate, Job Job, The Poll Mine, The Wheel of Enormous Proportions, and Weapons Drawn.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Chorus dated for December launch on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Upcoming space shooter Chorus has been given a release date of December by publisher Deep Silver and developer Fishlabs. As previously revealed, you’re Nara: a fugitive attempting to take down the cult she abandoned after they destroyed Nomika Prime. Luckily, thanks to a mysterious set of interdimensional beings called the Faceless, Nara has access to reality bending powers. Oh, and her ship —named Forsaken– also happens to be sentient. Handy, that.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Aion EU offers a sneak peek at new instances and features of update 8.0, Aion NA dates next content launches

As per usual, the EU version of Aion is getting a forward look at the game’s 8.0 update ahead of the NA version of the game. A date for the new patch still isn’t set, but it does detail features like the level 81 Aphsaranta PvP battlefield, the Heart of Aphsaranta level 81 dungeon that rewards new Ultimate Fighting Spirit equipment, a level cap raise to 85, and a system that lets players choose passive skills for weapons and armor among them.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Marvel’s Avengers and post launch DLC is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass and you do not have long to wait, the game will be available in two days time on September 30th. It’s not just the base game either, players will be able to access all the post launch content including War for Wakanda and three other story campaigns. The only content you won’t be able to access are the eight cosmetic items found in the digital-only Endgame Edition, but if you really want them you can pay for an upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
PlayStation LifeStyle

Chernobylite DLC Roadmap Plans Paid and Free Content Over the Next 14 Months

Chernobylite released today on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after a brief three-week delay. Now the game has released, players can look forward to another 14 months of post launch content. The plans include both free and premium content and it will arrive in six different drops starting with the first at the end of October.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Resident Evil 4 VR launches next month

Capcom has announced that the VR rendition of Resident Evil 4 is due to launch next month, October 22nd, exclusively via the Oculus Quest 2. Developed by Armature, Resident Evil 4 VR promises to let you “experience horror like never before” according to the newly released trailer from Oculus, who’ve apparently never seen a VR horror game before.
IGN

Rune Factory 5 - Launch Date Announcement Trailer

Rune Factory 5, the latest game in the farming/life sim RPG series, launches on Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2022. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into an organization of peacekeeping rangers known as SEED, and their new life begins. In addition to their normal duties of helping villagers, investigating rune-related mysteries, and rounding up rowdy monsters, leisure activities bring an equal amount of excitement.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Gets a New Gameplay Trailer; Post-Launch Content and 60FPS Performance Mode Detailed

Sega and developer CyberConnect 2 have released a new trailer today for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles that shows off more of the modes and gameplay. Along with the new trailer we also learned about the free post-launch content coming for the game including a new performance mode. There will be three different free updates that will deliver new playable demons to the roster.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Surviving the Aftermath gets launch date on Nintendo Switch

Surviving the Aftermath now has a release date on Nintendo Switch alongside a brand new trailer that highlights the gameplay and visual style of the game. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, plates have to build up a colony following a devastating event that almost destroyed human civilization. Using the scarce...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Monster Hunter Rise Gets PC Release Date, Demo Coming Soon

Tokyo Game Show 2021 is officially underway, and Capcom’s presentation didn’t disappoint Monster Hunter fans. The company has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to the PC on January 12, 2022, with a demo for the new version available in just a few weeks, on October 13. While we knew Rise would be hitting the PC sometime in 2022, having a concrete date makes waiting a little easier.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Crusader Kings 3 Upcoming DLC Makes Court Life Part of the Game

The developers of Crusader Kings 3 have revealed that the upcoming DLC will feature a new kind of event called the “court event,” which will let players experience the mundane drama of court life. We also got an update on the stats in time for the game’s first anniversary, and players have certainly been busy with the game in the last year.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elder Scrolls Online’s Deadlands DLC launches November 1 on PC, hits 19M players

During its big reveal stream this afternoon, ZeniMax Online took the wraps off off multiple content and event additions for The Elder Scrolls Online that will finish out the year. For starters, we already knew the last DLC of 2021 will be called Deadlands, but now we know a bit more about what’s in it – and the fact that it’s launching November 1st for PC/Mac and Stadia players and November 16th for all consoles. Deadlands sends players in the daedric plane of the same name.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy Pops Up in Korea

A longtime rumor is that Rockstar is working on a Grand Theft Auto remaster of some kind — an update to one of its classic trilogy of games. Now it seems that the rumors are true, or at least there’s one more piece of evidence bearing out that rumor. Earlier this week, the South Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee rated “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.” That would seem to bear out the rumor and hopefully means that we’re getting the game sooner rather than later.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy Origin Gets Release Date, New Demo & Trailer

When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was unveiled back in June, the internet was too busy making memes to pay much attention to the gameplay of the title itself. A demo came with the initial reveal trailer, and the combat was more Nioh-like than anticipated, swapping classic Final Fantasy turn-based combat for a more action-oriented experience. Of course, given that the main character Jack was wearing what looked like a $10 T-shirt from H&M and said the word ‘Chaos’ about 30 times in a three-minute video, it was hard to see what the Final Fantasy I spin-off was really prepared to bring to the table. It looks like we’ll find out when the game is released on March 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy