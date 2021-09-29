Chernobylite Gets a Post-Launch DLC Map and Next-Gen Launch Date
Chernobylite, the survival horror RPG set in the titular disaster area of Chernobyl, is now out on Xbox One and PS4, and the developers have wasted no time reminding people that they’ll be updating the game in the future. According to the recently released roadmap, the game will have two updates coming this year, with several more to come next year. Coincidentally, the game will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S early next year.gameranx.com
