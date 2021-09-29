‘Haunting of Potter’s Field’ book launch and art show

This event is on October 8, 7-9 p.m., at the Winona County History Center. In 2011, Theatre du Mississippi, in collaboration with the Winona County Historical Society, produced a musical play by playwright and Judge Margaret Shaw Johnson, entitled “The Haunting of Potter’s Field.” The work told the mostly true stories of people who were buried in Woodlawn Cemetery’s Potter’s Field prior to 1940. There were worthy people who tried hard but were not destined to achieve the American dream. “Their stories are so compelling, I’ve never been able to get them out of my mind”, says Johnson. So, she decided to publish them in a book.