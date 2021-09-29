CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona County, MN

‘Haunting of Potter’s Field’ book launch and art show

winonapost.com
 8 days ago

This event is on October 8, 7-9 p.m., at the Winona County History Center. In 2011, Theatre du Mississippi, in collaboration with the Winona County Historical Society, produced a musical play by playwright and Judge Margaret Shaw Johnson, entitled “The Haunting of Potter’s Field.” The work told the mostly true stories of people who were buried in Woodlawn Cemetery’s Potter’s Field prior to 1940. There were worthy people who tried hard but were not destined to achieve the American dream. “Their stories are so compelling, I’ve never been able to get them out of my mind”, says Johnson. So, she decided to publish them in a book.

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
County
Winona County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Winona County, MN
Government
Winona County, MN
Entertainment
State
Mississippi State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Show#The Haunting#American
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy