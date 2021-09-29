CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s Aug factory output extends declines on car production cuts

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s industrial output fell for the second straight month in August as COVID-19 outbreaks elsewhere in Asia disrupted supply chains for carmakers already facing headwinds from a prolonged chip shortage. Separate data out on Thursday showed retail sales in August slipped for the first time in six...

