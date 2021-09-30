CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, PA

Keister takes stand, denies child endangerment allegations

By Eric Scicchitano
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 6 days ago
Photo from  www.lewisburgborough.org The Union County Courthouse, Lewisburg.

LEWISBURG — Melissa Keister testified Wednesday in Union County Court during her child endangerment trial, denying she withheld food as a mode of disciplining a young girl with mental health challenges who had been under her guardianship.

Defense attorneys Angela Lovecchio and Peter Campana rested their case Wednesday following a full day of testimony that saw nine witnesses take the stand. Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson rested the prosecution’s case Tuesday. Final arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning followed by jury deliberation.

Keister, 39, of New Columbia, stands accused by state police and the District Attorney’s Office of intentionally starving the then 9-year-old child in 2018, causing the girl to be severely underweight. Keister also is accused of forcing the girl to sleep inside a square taped to her near-empty bedroom’s hardwood floor — without blankets and sometimes nearly nude while under video monitoring.

Keister is being prosecuted on a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child filed at the time of her arrest in 2019. She told the court Wednesday that she took the child into her home in 2013 at the request of the girl’s grandmother. The grandmother was desperate as the child's birth mother struggled to provide proper care.

Keister spoke of the girl’s diagnoses of Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and described how she sought not only to continually learn about the disorders and how to handle them but also sought professional help through multiple channels such as medication and counseling.

“A lot of the decisions we had to make came down to what we felt, what I felt, was necessary,” Keister said. “It seems like everything we did to keep her safe escalated to more dangerous behavior.”

The girl intentionally hoarded and binged food beyond routine meals and snacks served to the girl and Keister’s six children at the time, Keister said. A meal might not have been offered after that but only in the sense that the child had already gorged the intended breakfast, lunch or dinner when close to being served, Keister explained. Otherwise, she said food wasn’t denied.

Medical expert Dr. Pat Bruno previously testified the girl gained 28 pounds and grew 2 inches within six months after being removed from Keister’s home in 2018. Keister told the court she was very concerned by the child’s lack of growth and that she consistently discussed it with a physician assistant. Keister said the issue was a result of the child’s periodic defiant refusals of food.

As to the square taped on the floor, Keister told Johnson under cross-examination that it was initially meant as a timeout space as a way to keep the child safe. She had told the court the child three different times attempted to leap from a window, that she spread her own waste throughout the house and into her mattress multiple times, and that she tried to sleep next to a heating unit to inflict self-harm.

When the taped square was used overnight, with the child ordered to sleep inside of it, it was a safety matter and not punishment, Keister told the court. She said she chose to use it overnight in consultation with Rebecca Lindauer, a physician assistant who ultimately removed the RAD diagnosis from the child five months after she was taken from Keister’s custody.

“It’s not uncommon for RAD parents when we’re forced to decide between what’s comfortable and what’s safe,” Keister said.

Johnson challenged Keister about photos of the child cleaning waste in a room, asking why she was using bare hands and why she was doing it at all. Keister said she couldn’t force the child to use wipes that were provided, and that cleaning it herself was a part of her therapy plan to accept responsibility for her own behaviors.

There were many photos depicting such cleanups, Keister said, but Johnson pointed out only one instance was documented with pictures in court. Keister said some photos were lost and others weren’t used “out of respect.”

Keister denied to Johnson that she forced the girl to shove her fist in her mouth as punishment. If the girl was shouting, she said she may have been made to simply cover her mouth. However, in rebuttal testimony, 14-year-old Madeline Watkins — who admitted she didn’t like Keister — said she witnessed the girl made by the defendant to put her fist in her mouth after a trip to Walmart.

Another witness, Kara Plank, said she observed the child made by Keister to sit on her hands or cover her mouth for two hours or more on more than one occasion. Defense witness Alicia Baker frequently was together with Plank and Keister and said she didn’t recall the alleged discipline at all.

An expert witness for the defense team, psychologist Dr. William Krieger, spoke of how RAD and PTSD are “foundational” elements of the child’s behavior. The disorders are similar he said, explaining that RAD specifically will cause a person to become detached from people, at times defiantly, and struggle to ever form meaningful relationships.

Refusing food wasn’t a major issue for the child, Krieger said, but hoarding food was. The reasons are myriad, he said, and likely a result of neglect and instability as a young child while with her birth mother.

Improved living conditions, a greater sense of security and a trigger-free environment would help someone with the child’s conditions, Krieger said. Johnson asked the psychologist if the girl’s spartan sleeping conditions would be an example, to which Krieger replied, “no.”

The girl, now 13, was found by President Judge Michael Hudock to be incompetent to testify. She can’t speak in court but she’s attended both days of the trial so far and is expected for the conclusion Thursday.

The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
