Belleville, NY

Donna Welles Quinta, 92, of Belleville

Submitted by funeral home

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Donna Welles Quinta passed away on Monday, September 27th at her home while under the care of her family. She was 92 years old. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 1st at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Pastor Terry Alford officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12 noon-2pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY.



