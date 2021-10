The city of Lewisville is proposing updates to its special events ordinance to allow for more events and encourage certain areas be used. The ordinance was last updated in 2007, according to a presentation at the Oct. 4 City Council meeting by Chris McGinn, director of Neighborhood and Inspection Services, and James Kunke, community relations and tourism director. A vote on the proposed changes will be considered at a future council meeting.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO