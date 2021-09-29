CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Steven W. Fisher, 75, of Watertown

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Steven W. Fisher, 75, of Myrtle Ave., passed away September 27, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. Steve was born February 4, 1946, in Brooklyn, NY, son of Herbert and Esther (Ganz) Fisher. He graduated from Northport High School in Long Island and from SUNY Brockport with a Bachelor of Science and then Masters Degree in Physical Education and Health. On June 29, 1968, he married Alice Reiss in Rochester, NY.

