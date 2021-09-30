CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City International Film Festival to kick off with slate of locally-produced movies

By Earl Horlyk
Sioux City Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- Locally or regionally-produced films will kickoff the 16th annual Sioux City International Film Festival Thursday at the Promenade Cinema 14, 924 Fourth St. In addition to short subjects filmed in Iowa and Nebraska, "Storm Lake," Beth Levison and Jerry Risius' documentary on Art Cullen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of the Storm Lake Times newspaper, will be screened at 7:30 p.m.

siouxcityjournal.com

