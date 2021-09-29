Are Smart Appliances Right for Your Home?

If your house is compatible with these devices—and you can financially support their repair—these high-tech machines are a worthwhile splurge. Smart home appliances can make your life easier, and if you're renovating your home, you're likely wondering if they're a worthwhile addition to your new-and-improved space. They have plenty of benefits: Everything from smart refrigerators, oven ranges, thermostats, monitoring systems, plugs, light bulbs, and even locks can offer you complete remote control over the things you use most. They allow you to set schedules, create routines, and program them to work while you're away—and they're typically user-friendly enough that just about anyone can effectively utilize them. However, not all smart home appliances were created equal, which is why you should investigate their pros and cons thoroughly before bringing one (or several) into your house.