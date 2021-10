Using InSAR to create a landslide inventory for the Pacific Northwest. One of the most interesting opportunities presented by the continued rapid development of InSAR as a landslide research tool has been the ability to create inventories of landslides that have not previously been identified. The principle is that InSAR can detect deformation, allowing areas of moving ground to be identified. The step beyond this would be to use it as a tool to try to identify slopes that are progressing towards failure, such as occurred in Chamoli in India earlier this year, but that is some way off as a widely-deployable tool.

