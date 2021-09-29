Despite changes, festival will 'still be the same old Arts & Jazz,' says executive director

Though there will be a slew of pandemic-focused changes implemented for this weekend’s Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, executive director Kevin Lechler says the 2021 event will “still be the same old Arts & Jazz.”

For Lechler and the rest of the Denton Festival Foundation, this weekend’s Arts & Jazz Fest has been a long time coming. A yearly staple of the region that typically attracts well over 100,000 people across its three days, the event was canceled by the foundation in spring 2020, with organizers opting for a virtual “quarantine edition” streamed on Facebook.

While organizers had originally hoped to host the festival at its usual time in April, they made the decision last December to move it to the first three days of October.

Lechler said the pandemic’s financial impact has been heavy enough that it simply wasn’t feasible to push the event back any further.

“We haven’t had revenue in 18 months,” Lechler said. “A lot of people feel like we should’ve taken it upon ourselves to cancel and, unfortunately, we are not financially able to do that because we have contracts. We have to pay those contracts whether the event happens or not.”

The foundation carried over all vendor, sponsor and membership fees from 2020 to 2021. It also did not require vendors to reapply this year.

As for the attendee experience, organizers have implemented several pandemic-focused changes. Lechler said the foundation tried to keep the festival as similar as possible while maintaining safety, although regulars will spot the differences.

“There’s no indoor stage because of crowding,” Lechler said. “Our vendor numbers are down, so we won’t have quite as many vendors as we normally have. … The basic difference is just the numbers of participants, and we’ve spread everybody out so there’s space between all the booths.”

Lechler added the children’s art tent has been turned into an open area with tables in an effort to further cut down on indoor space. Organizers will also be limiting the number of children who can participate at any given time.

As for the lineup, booking performers had its own challenges. The festival’s two community stages will have shorter lineups than usual due to cancellations, Lechler said. The festival’s three professional stages — as well as the University of North Texas Jazz Stage, now sponsored by local attorney Tim Powers after university officials decided to pull its $15,000 sponsorship — will be full.

Many of the musicians were accommodating of last year’s cancellations and are returning this weekend, including headlining R&B band and brass ensemble Tower of Power. Polka band Brave Combo will continue its tradition of closing out the festival on Sunday evening, and jazz musicians Jason Moran & the Bandwagon will headline Friday night.

“It’s been a challenge,” Lechler said. “We’ve had some cancellations from people that are concerned about being in crowds. … Right now, we’re facing shortages even just finding food product that we need. You can’t just go buy things anymore because everybody has shortages.”

Lechler said he isn’t sure what to expect for attendance. Much will depend on the weather, a likely factor with National Weather Service forecasts on Wednesday projecting a 90% chance of rain Friday and a 70% chance Saturday.

“We’re hoping for good crowds,” Lechler said. “If the weather turns out to be fairly nice, I think we’ll have good crowds.”

He said masks will be required inside city buildings and urged attendees not to argue with any city or festival workers. On that topic, he made another recommendation: Pack your patience.

“I would just ask people to bring their patience,” Lechler said. “We’re able to have this event and we’re extremely grateful to have the event, but it’s going to take a little cooperation by the attendees. It may look a little different but we’ll still be the same old Arts & Jazz.”