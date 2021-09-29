A Night in Margaritaville to benefit Simon House set for Oct. 15

WHITE BIRD — There is going to be a Bazaar Bazaar in White Bird! A what? Tammy Stone is calling her Halloween costume bazaar a “Bazaar Bazaar!” She has a very large collection of adult and kids Halloween costumes she wants to find a good home for. The costumes will be set out at the White Bird Antique Store on Monday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The cost of each costume will be a donation, that will go to Darla Brumley to be used to fund the Halloween party (see Darla’s following note). From Darla Brumley: “Just a little reminder that the Community Halloween party will be Oct. 23 this year from 6-8 p.m., at the IOOF Hall. There will be the usual games, costume contest, pumpkin carved contest and the favorite cake walk. Everyone is welcome! Any questions call 208-839-2205 or if you would like to help or donate a goodie for the cake walk, give me a call. Thanks”.

WHITE BIRD, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO