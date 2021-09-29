CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Night in Margaritaville to benefit Simon House set for Oct. 15

By State Journal staff report
The State-Journal
 9 days ago

The second stay-at-home version of A Night in Margaritaville is planned as an online event at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Proceeds from the virtual event, which will feature an online silent auction, entertainment and presentations, benefit Simon House and will help provide shelter and services to members of the community.

