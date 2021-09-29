Robinson named to 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list
Western Hills graduate and University of Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been named to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list. The Biletnikoff Award, which is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation Inc., annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.www.state-journal.com
