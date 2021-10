LOS ANGELES — “I’m going to unveil this,” Gil Cates, Jr. said as he opened a box to reveal what looks like a large silver spring engraved with ones and zeros. It’s not an award anyone at the Geffen Playhouse expected to receive. "The Present," which was presented online in 2020, received the People’s Voice Webby Award for Best Narrative Experience in the virtual and remote category. It was the first of what turned out to be seven shows offered by the Geffen Stayhouse, a pandemic-era virtual program that Cates says helped keep audiences and staff engaged while the theatre was closed.

