Greater Jamestown AM Rotary to host Annual Football Party Fundraiser

On Sunday, October 10, 2021 the Greater Jamestown AM Rotary will be hosting its annual Football Party fundraiser at the Ellicottville Brewing Company on Lake Chautauqua in Bemus Point. This year’s fundraiser is dedicated to the memory of Tim Grace and Bill Briggs, hardworking Rotarians and past Co-Chairpersons of this event. Tim passed away early last year and is greatly missed by his fellow Rotarians, his family and friends and the individuals he served as an Optometrist. Bill, builder Bill, was the owner-in-chief of Chautauqua Brick and known for his hearty laugh and his generous nature.