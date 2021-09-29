CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 29th

By Jay Martin
Cover picture for the articleTemperatures climbed into the lower 90s and upper 80s for much of the area. A one or two isolated showers in the East and South East Counties. Tonight, lows will fall into mid 60s as the skies will begin to clear out mostly. Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin...

