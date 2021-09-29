KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 29th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will eventually be in the mid to upper 80s for highs, with some areas possibly reaching just into the 90s. Winds will continue to come from the east and southeast with speeds up to ten miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have temperatures dropping down to the 50s and 60s once again. Winds will be back on the calm side and skies are expected to be clear. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine, however the winds will be a bit more breezy. Winds will be coming mostly from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s as well. This weekend will give us 90s for highs as well, and we will have plenty of sunny skies. Moisture levels will be just at the point of being higher in the early morning hours and more dry during the peak afternoon hours. A cold front looks to move into the region late Sunday evening, however, the most we will have from this is a shift in wind directions. We won’t have enough moisture to produce rain. And the time of movement will also play a role. If the front moves through earlier Sunday afternoon or into early Monday morning, we could have a better chance of spotty showers developing. But at this point, it looks to come in more steady Sunday evening. Tuesday of next week also looks to be a bit on the warmer side, with temperatures jumping to the low to mid 90s for highs.

