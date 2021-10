Britney Spears and her new lawyer say it’s “horrifying and unconscionable” that her dad allegedly bugged her bedroom — and they want the judge overseeing her conservatorship to know. In new court paperwork signed by Spears and filed Monday in Los Angeles, lawyer Mathew Rosengart issued another blistering attack on Jamie after The New York Times reported for the first time Friday he allegedly hired a security firm that placed a listening device in his daughter’s bedroom. The device “secretly captured” some of the pop star’s private communications with her children and former lawyer back when Jamie was acting as conservator of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO