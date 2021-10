BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Athletes from the pitch and the pool were recognized as the Week 7 Scholar Athletes for the northeast region. Anna Chermonte is a soccer player for Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. On the pitch, she is a captain and is considered the team’s inspirational leader both on and off the field. Chermonte has been called “an outstanding young woman” excelling in both athletics and in the classroom. She currently carries a 4.492 grade-point average and has been nominated as a National Merit Scholar.

