CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Explore the Reaches of Ambient Music with ‘Milan’

By Jennifer Marr
edmidentity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlister Fawnwoda, Suzanne Ciani, and Sonny DiPerri bring a beautiful twist to avant-garde ambient music with their contemplative album Milan. Alister Fawnwoda, a Detroit-based producer and multi-instrumentalist, has already gained traction in the dance music scene in recent years through prominent collaborations. Now, he’s taken his electronic music production discography a step further through the release of his newest album, Milan, which sees him team up with synthesizer pioneer Suzanne Ciani and widely lauded producer Sonny DiPerri.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Synthtopia

Ambient Space Music On A Korg Wavestate

This video captures a space music improvisation on the Korg Wavestate by Maria Calfa-DePaul. “I just love this synth,” notes Calfa-DePaul. “There is so much to learn. but it’s also fun just to experiment with some of the presets.”. 4 thoughts on “Ambient Space Music On A Korg Wavestate”. Whatever...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 50 - Lomond Campbell

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:. Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker...
YOGA
edmidentity.com

Lupa Drops Debut EP ‘Insatiable’ on mau5trap

Lupa offers up sinister sounds that will consume listeners and leave them yearning for more with the release of her debut EP, Insatiable. Lupa might be one of the newest names to grace the thriving techno scene, but she’s already beginning to leave a hefty number of stunned fans in her wake. Defined by the brooding, sinister sounds, she’s set off on a mission to dominate speakers in the underground and help usher in a new wave of the scene – and in doing so, she’s caught the ear of renowned label mau5trap.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Enter PARKER’s World with Debut Album ‘GATEWAY’

Rising producer PARKER makes a statement with his multi-genre album GATEWAY and gives listeners a glimpse into his personal experience. Three years after releasing his first EP, Sparks, up-and-coming producer PARKER presents his first full-length album, GATEWAY. GATEWAY defies genre constraints, pulling influences from both in and out of electronic music. There is something for everyone whether you enjoy future bass, drum and bass, deep house, and mid-tempo, or alternative, indie rock, and hip-hop. Listeners were given a taste of the emotive yet danceable offering with two leading singles and a mini-mix on Audius teasing the album in September – and now GATEWAY is finally available for everyone to stream.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Ciani
Pitchfork

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Sigur Rós, and More Featured on New Charity Ambient Album

Coldcut have compiled and sequenced an album of ambient recordings by old and new masters of the form, including Ryuichi Sakamoto and Suzanne Ciani. Released by Coldcut’s Ninja Tune imprint Ahead of Our Time to benefit mental health charities, @0 also features new work by Steve Roach, Julianna Barwick, Laraaji, and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, as well as a Sigur Rós rework by the band’s close collaborator Paul Corley. It’s out November 19, preceded by EPs of paired tracks. Listen to the first, with Ciani’s “Morning Spring” and Smith’s “Mt Baker,” below.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Coldcut announce ambient compilation featuring tracks from Sigur Rós, Skee Mask, Helena Hauff, A Winged Victory for the Sullen, Imogen Heap, and many more

Launched today with a double single—Suzanne Ciani’s “Morning Spring” & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s “Mt Baker”, and set for full release on 19th November (LP, CD and Digital), ‘@0’ is a collection of ambient tracks curated and sequenced by Coldcut (on LP and Digital) and mixed by both Coldcut and Mixmaster Morris (on CD), bringing together some of the pioneers of ambient music alongside current artists spearheading the genre. Featuring an incredible lineup of new ambient and classical recordings, all released for the first time as part of the ‘@0’ compilation is music from: Ryuichi Sakamoto, Suzanne Ciani, Steve Roach, Julianna Barwick, Imogen Heap—whose ‘The Happy Song’ is remixed by Coldcut—A Winged Victory for the Sullen, Laraaji, Sigur Rós—with close collaborator of the band Paul Corley providing a ‘Liminal’ re-work of ‘Rembihnútur’—Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Helena Hauff, Skee Mask, Daniel Pemberton & FSOL, James Heather, Specimens, Nailah Hunter, Rovo & System 7, Ned Scott (The Egg), Noodreem, Mira Calix, Obay Alsharani, David Wenngren, ill-esha, Yak Herder, NDiPA X Flex Machina, Double Cushion, Irresistible Force, FRKTL, ANNA and Coldcut themselves.
MUSIC
guitar.com

The best guitar pedals to buy in 2021: 12 best pedals for ambient music

Playing ambient guitar opens up a whole new way of connecting with your instrument. It’s an almost meditative practice where building layers of abstract sounds, focusing on mood and texture takes precedence over rhythm or melody. The argument that your whole rig is an instrument is strongest in the context...
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Monsieur Doumani Reaches #1 at World Music Charts Europe in October 2021

Monsieur Doumani’s Pissourin is the number one album at the World Music Charts Europe in October 2021. Pissourin is the fourth album from acclaimed Cyprus-based Monsieur Doumani. This time, the band combines its trademark Mediterranean sound with deep psychedelic and avant-folk influences. October 2021 Chart. 1 – Monsieur Doumani –...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Milan#Electronic Music#Dance Music#Music Production#Akp Recordings
edmidentity.com

Tsuruda and Chee Are Trailblazing a Path for Bass Artists to Follow

Tsuruda and Chee prove that they are present-day pioneers in the bass music scene with their new tune “Trailblazer” and ongoing tour. There is no question that Tsuruda and Chee are madmen when it comes to sound design, but when you put the two of them together magic ensues. Chee‘s unique take on trap, dubstep, and free-form bass mixed with Tsuruda’s experimental hip-hop and avant-garde style, allows listeners to willingly get lost into dark obscure soundscapes. Some might say it’s pure madness, but aren’t all the best things?
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Space Yacht Drops Debut Techno Compilation ‘The Black Hole, Vol. 1’

Space Yacht recruits HELLBOUND! to curate their debut techno compilation, The Black Hole Vol. 1, featuring 10 relentless tracks. You know what they say, the devil works hard, but Space Yacht works harder. That’s because founders Henry Lu and Rami Perlman refuse to pass up any opportunity to grow. As the identity of Space Yacht continues to expand, one thing remains the same, these two tastemakers are always making space for rising talent to break out amongst the masses.
MUSIC
WWEEK

Four Portland Ambient Bands You Should Check Out

Formerly of the L.A. group Soft Metals, Patricia Wolf is better known these days for her experimental and electronic solo forays. In May of this year, she released Life on Smoking Mountain, a series of breathtaking field recordings of bird chirps and other gentle soundscapes taken on Mount St. Helens. Wolf probably won’t play birdsong at her upcoming Oct. 13 Holocene gig, but it would be pretty cool to see the crowd response if she did.
PORTLAND, OR
edmidentity.com

Bonobo Announces New Album with Lead Single “Rosewood”

Bonobo returns with his latest single, “Rosewood,” along with news of his next album, Fragments, and a world tour coming to a city near you. Fans from far and wide have waited patiently throughout the pandemic as world-renowned DJ and producer Simon Green, better known by his stage name Bonobo, has put the finishing touches on his latest body of work, Fragments. Today, we are now one step closer to realizing the next chapter in this storied producer’s immaculate body of work. Due out January 14 on Ninja Tune Records, this will be the global superstar’s most significant body of work yet.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

IVORY Dismantles Speakers with His Bone-Shattering Sound

IVORY swung by after the release of his latest EP, Bleep Bloop, to spin a mix and chat about collaborating with Kompany and more. If you’re a fan of bone-shattering dubstep, you should know the name IVORY. The French producer has been gracing speakers and stages with his unique production and high-energy tunes for years. He’s had numerous releases on the renowned dubstep labels such as Never Say Die, NSD: Black Label, and of course, Disciple Round Table. The producer’s noteworthy projects throughout his musical journey include Dead Space, Beast, and “93 Style” with Virus Syndicate.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Ophelia Records Drops Massive Collab to Celebrate 100th Release

Seven Lions, Blastoyz, Dimibo, Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, Trivecta, and Wooli take listeners through a journey of the genres on “Pantheon.”. Ophelia Records was first founded by Seven Lions back in 2018 and helped usher the ever-evolving genre of melodic dubstep to speakers around the world and brought the notion of cry banging to a whole new level. During this time the label has played host to a number of artists in the scene with dynamic production styles, and now they’re celebrating their 100th release by putting exactly that on display.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Grum Succeeds in His Search for a ‘Reconnection’

Following his jaunt into the realm of ambient soundscapes, Grum returns to Anjunabeats with the Reconnection EP to ignite dancefloors. One of the most beloved artists on the ever-growing roster of talent at Anjunabeats is Grum. He’s carved out a niche for himself since first emerging on the scene with his unique blend of progressive and trance that draws influence from the synth-fueled ’80s and has continuously left fans craving more. From Heartbeats to Deep State and just the right amount of Human Touch, he’s been a persistent force with fresh ideas and melodic masterpieces in tow. Now, the Deep State boss returns to Anjunabeats for the second time this year with the Reconnection EP.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Bresee Make Breezy: Exploring Different Pockets Of Musical Genres, This Group Makes Flexibility Look Effortless￼

Bresee Make Breezy, made up of Eric West and Mateo Lazo, continue to explore different sounds as a fresh, upcoming group, glued together by a strong friendship formed in 2013. Whilst growing up in separate environments, the band members manage to gel as one in their new song, Therapy, which is said to be the culmination of the band’s growth as both artists and men. Merging these two diverse rappers and their developed skill sets, this song also creates relatability for fans, delving into self-reflection, doubt, and coping methods. Human experience has been projected boldly in this track, even with a subtle mention towards the end of suicidal ideation. Listeners can interpret the vagueness of some of the lyrics for themselves, making it both an intriguing and powerful piece.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Tina Turner sells back-catalogue of hits to BMG for a record-breaking sum

Tina Turner has sold her back catalogue of hits to label BMG in a landmark, record-breaking deal. The sale includes all the song's from Tina's illustrious career over six decades - including hits like What's Love Got To Do With It and The Best - as well as the right's to her name, likeness and image.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy