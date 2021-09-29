Explore the Reaches of Ambient Music with ‘Milan’

Following his jaunt into the realm of ambient soundscapes, Grum returns to Anjunabeats with the Reconnection EP to ignite dancefloors. One of the most beloved artists on the ever-growing roster of talent at Anjunabeats is Grum. He’s carved out a niche for himself since first emerging on the scene with his unique blend of progressive and trance that draws influence from the synth-fueled ’80s and has continuously left fans craving more. From Heartbeats to Deep State and just the right amount of Human Touch, he’s been a persistent force with fresh ideas and melodic masterpieces in tow. Now, the Deep State boss returns to Anjunabeats for the second time this year with the Reconnection EP.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO