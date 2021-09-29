Explore the Reaches of Ambient Music with ‘Milan’
Alister Fawnwoda, Suzanne Ciani, and Sonny DiPerri bring a beautiful twist to avant-garde ambient music with their contemplative album Milan. Alister Fawnwoda, a Detroit-based producer and multi-instrumentalist, has already gained traction in the dance music scene in recent years through prominent collaborations. Now, he’s taken his electronic music production discography a step further through the release of his newest album, Milan, which sees him team up with synthesizer pioneer Suzanne Ciani and widely lauded producer Sonny DiPerri.edmidentity.com
