Ben Böhmer Offers Up Sublime Soundscapes on ‘Begin Again’

Ralph Moore talks to Ben Böhmer about uncertainty, transformation, and how being separated from his fiancé for eight months led to making his most intimate music yet. Ben Böhmer is a German composer, DJ and producer who hails from Göttingen and is fast becoming one of the biggest breakout global dance stars of recent times. That’s thanks in part to the way his new music has been received, with his second album dropping via Anjunadeep on September 24 and previous releases coming out on labels like Future Classic. As ever in this new electronic era, it’s all about the story and his new album ‘Begin Again’ was written during a period of isolation in which Ben and his girlfriend were kept apart for eight months, experiencing all the challenges and emotional struggles that such a situation incurs. As such, songs like ‘Erase’ (featuring lau.ra) and ‘Escalate’ (with Jonah) sizzle with emotional, synth-and-vocal-fuelled energy. And there’s no doubt that his unique German brand of progressive house has hit home: last time we looked, Ben’s socials were soaring and his debut album ‘Breathing’ has streaming figures of over 65 million to date. Clearly, Ben Böhmer has struck a nerve around the globe — are you listening?

