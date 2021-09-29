CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran’s Ambassador Discusses Goris-Kapan Highway Situation

By Asbarez Staff
Asbarez News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran’s Embassy in Yerevan Shares Article Condemning Aliyev. As Azerbaijani forces continue to stop and tax Iranian truck drivers on the Goris-Kapan Highway in Armenia’s Syunik Province, Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri on Wednesday met with Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan to discuss the ongoing standoff that has impacted trade between the two countries.

asbarez.com

Asbarez News

Armenia Reassures Iran as Baku Continues to Antagonize Tehran

Iranian lawmakers say any change to regional borders is a “red line”. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reassured Iran as tensions continued to mount between Tehran and Baku after Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev made antagonizing comments and while Azerbaijani forces continue to block and tax Iranian truck drivers on the Goris-Karpan Highway in Armenia’s Syunik Province.
MIDDLE EAST

