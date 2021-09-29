CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shum has shared thousands of recipes

By CONTEMPLATIONS
marysvilleonline.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore JoAnn Shum joined the Advocate staff as a reporter fresh out of college in 1972, co-publisher Eulalia Guise had started a recipe column, which she called “Kissin’ don’t last; Cookin’ do.”. The new feature was pretty simple: just one recipe every other week. It was somewhat revolutionary back in...

Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
thepioneerwoman.com

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Everyone should have an easy make-ahead breakfast casserole in their back pocket. Just as fitting for this year's holiday brunch main as it is for breakfast for dinner, this sausage and egg bake is a no-fuss crowd-pleaser that requires very little prep. Once the sausage is cooked and the eggs whisked, thawed frozen hash browns and plenty of cheese are folded in before baking. About an hour or so later, you have perfectly tender potatoes, fluffy, creamy eggs and melty, glorious cheese.
Killeen Daily Herald

Local baker shares traditional recipes at Heights Farmers Market

There is a booth at the Harker Heights Farmers Market that contains a vast number of homemade Irish baked goods. As anyone who has sampled them can attest, wait a little too long and the goods will be gone. That’s because Mona’s Treats makes instant converts of anyone who tries...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
laduenews.com

Made. by Lia’s Lia Holter Shares Her Autumn Apple Galette Recipe

Years ago, Lia Holter of Florissant’s Made. by Lia Craft Bakery developed a simple, delicious way to enjoy seasonal fruit without the stress of seasonality. A perfect way for at-home bakers to usher in autumn, her rustic apple galette brings the whole family together for a common goal: dessert. Step one for Holter involves a family trip to a local orchard for the main ingredient; step two involves keeping her kids in the kitchen as she bakes.
FLORISSANT, MO
KATU.com

Trisha Yearwood Shares Doughnut Recipe from "Trisha's Kitchen"

Grammy-winning singer Trisha Yearwood is known for her talents in the kitchen! She joined us to share a recipe from her third cookbook--"Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends"-- filled 125 comfort food recipes peppered with family stories and photos. Home cooks with find dishes her beloved mother used to make, plus new recipes like Pasta Pizza Snack Mix and Garth's Teriyaki Bowl. Every recipe tells a story, whether it's her grandma's Million Dollar Cupcakes, or her Camo Cake that she made for her nephew's birthday.
WTAJ

Prophet’s Melt Shop shares their recipe for hearty tomato bisque

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Prophet’s Melt Shop is known for their ooey-gooey gourmet grilled cheeses and sandwiches, but you can’t really have a grilled cheese without the tomato soup!. Owner, Evan Kephart shares his tried and true favorite recipe for tomato bisque. “I think the cream is what really makes...
ALTOONA, PA
30Seconds

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Recipe: This Traditional Italian Pasta Recipe Has 6 Ingredients & Is Ready in 30 Minutes

Spaghetti aglio e olio is a traditional Italian pasta recipe from Naples. It is a typical dish of Neapolitan cuisine and is widely popular. Its popularity can be attributed to it being simple to prepare, and it makes use of inexpensive, readily available ingredients that have long shelf lives in a pantry. We love that! Add anything you like. Or don't!
Daily Record

COOK'S CORNER: Fitch likes her recipes fast and simple so she has time for other things

When in need, Savannah resident Melanie Fitch is a friend indeed. “I am the last-minute go-to person when someone is short-handed,” she said. Such last-minute “emergencies” easily challenge daily meal plans. “I like my recipes to be fast and simple because time is a big thing and I want to spend time with family and friends,” she said. No surprise, then, that many of her favorites are “go-to’s” that fit her lifestyle perfectly.
SAVANNAH, OH
The Guardian

Turkish chicken two ways, plus cannelloni my way: Big Has’ one-pan (ish) recipes

One-pot (or one-pot-ish) cooking is one of the oldest and simplest cooking methods known to humankind – it’s one of the most user-friendly, too, and not just because it saves on heaps of washing-up. But simple doesn’t mean light on flavour, as I hope today’s dishes – two Turkish-Cypriot, the other Italian – will prove. Incidentally, I eat the first one with spicy Turkish ketchup, which might sound a bit rank, but it’s a sauce I grew up with and it really bangs with this dish, promise; it works on the patates kebab, too, but I’m not sure even I’d pour it on the cannelloni.
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Pumpkin Carbonara Recipe & It’s The Ultimate Fall Comfort Food

We’ve been loving the fresh, light, summer recipes Giada De Laurentiis has been posting for the last few months, but we are *so* ready for fall, and by the looks of it, so is De Laurentiis. She has a lot of fall recipes that are totally to-die-for, but no dish is more decadent, cozy, and autumnal than her pumpkin carbonara. It’s a take on the classic Roman pasta dish, and everyone needs it in their recipe collection. especially as the days get shorter and the nights get colder.
30Seconds

An Italian Grandmother Shares Her Treasured Meatloaf Recipe: Don't Lose This Easy Meatloaf Recipe

My mom, who the grandkids affectionately call Mimi, is, in many ways, the stereotypical Italian mom/grandmother. You will often find her in the kitchen, happily cooking or baking everyone’s favorites, and she’s the first to make a meal for someone if they’re celebrating, grieving, under the weather or just because. This is my mom's meatloaf recipe, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
pix11.com

City Harvest Hunger Action Month: Chef McFarland shares recipes

September is City Harvest Hunger Action Month and although the month is coming to an end, we must continue to help feed the community. Chefs, such as Ed McFarland, are helping the cause by donating food from their restaurants and volunteering. McFarland spoke with PIX11 News about how people can...
